Harbor Maintenance Fee (HMF)
What is the Harbor Maintenance Fee (HMF)?
The Harbor Maintenance Fee (HMF) is assessed by U.S. Customs for products imported via ocean through U.S. ports.
If a shipment is transporting via ocean to a Canadian port, and routed through Canada into the U.S., it will not be subject to the HMF.
How is the HMF calculated?
The HMF is calculated at 0.125% of the cargo value that was declared on the commercial invoice, with no minimum or maximum.
When applicable, the HMF appears on your invoice as a Customs charge. It will not be included in your quote, since at that stage, we don’t yet know the total value of your shipment; however, if you wish, you may estimate it using the calculation above.
Note: The HMF is assessed for both dutiable and duty-free products.
