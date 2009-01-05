Skip to content
Can I Send a Small Part of My Shipment to My Personal Residence?

If you opt to send a small part of your shipment to a residential address, some additional fees will apply.

If you'd like to send a small part of your shipment (say, 1-2 cartons) to your personal residence, we can accommodate this. It's important to note that this will add delivery costs to your final invoice (such as a liftgate fee, residential delivery fee, etc.).

In order to set this up, please send a message to your dedicated Flexport team, including the following information:

  • The full address of your personal residence
  • The number of cartons going to your personal residence
  • The carton dimensions (length, width, height) and gross weight in KG (if not already provided)
  • Description of how the separate cartons will be identifiable. For example, "The cartons going to my house will be the only cartons without UPS labels already on them."

