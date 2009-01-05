Can I Send a Small Part of My Shipment to My Personal Residence?
If you opt to send a small part of your shipment to a residential address, some additional fees will apply.
Delivering FCL to a Residence: What You Need to Know
If you're planning on delivering a full container to a residence, note that additional considerations are necessary and additional fees may apply. Some residences may not be able to accommodate a full container.
Flexport's LCL Service
Flexport offers global LCL coverage, as well as in-house consolidations available on more than 300 lanes. See below for more information.
Flexport.org's Climate Solutions Portfolio
Flexport is your one stop place for a sustainable supply chain.
New Updates to the Flexport Platform: September 2019
We’re launching several updates to the Flexport platform!
Should I Ship by Air or LCL?
If you're not sure whether you should move your shipment via air or LCL, consider how fast you need your cargo to reach its destination, and how much more you're willing to spend to get it to that destination.
Should I Ship by LCL or FCL?
Trying to decide if you should ship by FCL or LCL? Use these tips to decide.
Types of Air Service
Air cargo can be shipped via express, standard, or deferred service. The urgency of your shipment will likely determine which air service you will choose.
What Information Do I Need For New EU Shipments?
If you're importing into the EU, you'll need to have your EORI number, VAT, registration number, and other information.
Will Flexport Handle Communication With My Supplier?
If you book a shipment with Flexport, we will handle all communication with your supplier.
