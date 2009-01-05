Skip to content
How Long Will It Take My Shipment to Arrive At the Final Destination?

Learn more about total transit time for your shipment, whether it's ocean FCL, ocean LCL, or air.

See below for a breakdown of the shipment timeline per freight method:

markdown image
 

markdown image
 

markdown image
 

Your quote includes the main transit times of your shipment, like the transit time over the ocean or in the air:

markdown image
 

Once you book a shipment, the transit time of each leg of the shipment will be estimated: 

markdown image
 

However, please keep in mind that these transit times are estimates, and your Flexport operations team will notify you of any delays.

You can also see how long it will take to deliver a shipment to Amazon

