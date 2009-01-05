See below for a breakdown of the shipment timeline per freight method:

Your quote includes the main transit times of your shipment, like the transit time over the ocean or in the air:

Once you book a shipment, the transit time of each leg of the shipment will be estimated:

However, please keep in mind that these transit times are estimates, and your Flexport operations team will notify you of any delays.

You can also see how long it will take to deliver a shipment to Amazon