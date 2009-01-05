What is a pre-pull?

A pre-pull is when the trucker pulls an FCL container from the port and stores it at the trucker’s yard instead of immediately delivering it.

Why is a pre-pull necessary?

A pre-pull can help you avoid costly demurrage fees if you can’t accept a delivery before the Last Free Day, or if your final delivery location requires an appointment.

If applicable, a pre-pull will be listed on your invoice as an Origin or Destination Charge.

