Skip to content
  • English
  • 简体中文
Talk to an ExpertGet Started
Get Started
Back to Help Center

Help Center Article

Why Does Flexport Require a Photo ID During the Account Setup Process?

Tags: 

Flexport requires a government-issued photo ID in order to meet Customs regulations, and to protect your identity.

Why Does Flexport Require a Photo ID During the Account Setup Process?

When you're setting up your account with Flexport, you'll be asked to provide a government-issued photo ID. We require a photo ID for two reasons: to meet Customs regulations, and to protect your identity. 

We must verify that the person who signed the Power of Attorney is who they claim to be, and since our on-boarding process is digital, the best way for us to do our diligence here is to check the photo ID. 

This also serves to protect your identity during the account setup process. Technically, anyone could sign up online and claim to be associated with a given company; checking the photo ID ensures that everyone is who they say they are. 

If you have further questions about this requirement, please ask your Flexport account manager.

Ready to Get Started?

Flexport makes shipping your cargo transparent, reliable, and affordable

More from Flexport

  • help center basic image

    Help Center Article

    What Does an IRS Notice Look Like?

  • help center basic image

    Help Center Article

    Which Browsers Can I Use to Access the Flexport App?

  • help center basic image

    Help Center Article

    How Can I Add a Bank Account for ACH?