When you're setting up your account with Flexport, you'll be asked to provide a government-issued photo ID. We require a photo ID for two reasons: to meet Customs regulations, and to protect your identity.

We must verify that the person who signed the Power of Attorney is who they claim to be, and since our on-boarding process is digital, the best way for us to do our diligence here is to check the photo ID.

This also serves to protect your identity during the account setup process. Technically, anyone could sign up online and claim to be associated with a given company; checking the photo ID ensures that everyone is who they say they are.

If you have further questions about this requirement, please ask your Flexport account manager.