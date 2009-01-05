Skip to content
HOLIDAY GIFT GUIDE 2024

A Gift Guide from Flexport Founder and CEO, Ryan Petersen

Flexport is proud to partner with so many wonderful brands to power their logistics. This holiday season, Flexport's Founder & CEO, Ryan Petersen, is spotlighting some of our customers in our 2024 Holiday Gift Guide. Watch the videos below to learn what Ryan loves most about these brands and products. From outdoor gear to high-tech electronics, there is something for everyone on your shopping list.

Plus, stay tuned, as Ryan will be adding new gifts throughout December.

arozzi logo--square

Gaming Desks, Chairs, and Accessories

Arena Gaming Desk + Torretta Series Chair

The Arozzi Arena Gaming Desk is a spacious, ergonomic workspace designed to enhance your gaming experience, featuring a durable, stain-resistant surface and customizable height settings. Paired with the Torretta Series Chair, this combo offers superior comfort and support with adjustable armrests, lumbar support, and a sleek, modern design to keep you in the game longer.

bombas logo--square

Socks and Apparel

Compression Calf Socks

The Compression Calf Socks provide targeted support and all-day comfort, designed to reduce fatigue and improve circulation during long hours on your feet. Made with soft, breathable fabric, these socks offer a snug, supportive fit for active lifestyles.

boxbollen logo--square

Fitness

Complete Set with App License

Boxbollen is a gamified fitness tool designed to improve your focus, concentration, and reflexes. The Complete Set comes with everything you need to get started, including the soft ball, adjustable headband, an elastic string, and access to the Boxbollen app.

brondell logo--square

Water Filtrations Systems and Bidets

Coral

The Coral water filtration system uses a three-stage filtration process to remove over 75 different contaminants from your tap water. It’s compact and easy to install neatly under your sink, making it a great holiday gift.

brumate logo--square

Drinkware and Coolers

Müv 35oz Travel Mug

The ultimate travel mug for busy parents and on-the-go friends everywhere. The Müv travel mug keeps drinks hot for up to 6 hours, and cold for over 24 hours.

clutch logo--square

Portable Chargers

Clutch Pro Lightning

The world’s thinnest portable charger is perfect for on-the-go lifestyles and world travelers. Weighing in at just 3.7 oz., this sleek charger magnetizes to the back of your phone for reliable power to keep you connected all day.

glade logo--square

Ski Goggles

Adapt 2

If you’re an avid skier or snowboarder, you know the right pair of goggles can make all the difference. Glade Optics’ Adapt 2 is a sophisticated pair of lenses that automatically adjusts their tint based on the intensity of UV light, and harnesses an anti-fog design to stay clear in all weather conditions.

goliath logo--square

Toys and Games

Jelly Blox

Jelly Blox offer a fun and safe building experience with oversized, easy-to-handle pieces that promote creativity and fine motor skills.