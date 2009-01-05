HOLIDAY GIFT GUIDE 2024
A Gift Guide from Flexport Founder and CEO, Ryan Petersen
Flexport is proud to partner with so many wonderful brands to power their logistics. This holiday season, Flexport's Founder & CEO, Ryan Petersen, is spotlighting some of our customers in our 2024 Holiday Gift Guide. Watch the videos below to learn what Ryan loves most about these brands and products. From outdoor gear to high-tech electronics, there is something for everyone on your shopping list.
Plus, stay tuned, as Ryan will be adding new gifts throughout December.
Gaming Desks, Chairs, and Accessories
Arena Gaming Desk + Torretta Series Chair
The Arozzi Arena Gaming Desk is a spacious, ergonomic workspace designed to enhance your gaming experience, featuring a durable, stain-resistant surface and customizable height settings. Paired with the Torretta Series Chair, this combo offers superior comfort and support with adjustable armrests, lumbar support, and a sleek, modern design to keep you in the game longer.
Socks and Apparel
Compression Calf Socks
The Compression Calf Socks provide targeted support and all-day comfort, designed to reduce fatigue and improve circulation during long hours on your feet. Made with soft, breathable fabric, these socks offer a snug, supportive fit for active lifestyles.
Fitness
Complete Set with App License
Boxbollen is a gamified fitness tool designed to improve your focus, concentration, and reflexes. The Complete Set comes with everything you need to get started, including the soft ball, adjustable headband, an elastic string, and access to the Boxbollen app.
Water Filtrations Systems and Bidets
Coral
The Coral water filtration system uses a three-stage filtration process to remove over 75 different contaminants from your tap water. It’s compact and easy to install neatly under your sink, making it a great holiday gift.
Drinkware and Coolers
Müv 35oz Travel Mug
The ultimate travel mug for busy parents and on-the-go friends everywhere. The Müv travel mug keeps drinks hot for up to 6 hours, and cold for over 24 hours.
Portable Chargers
Clutch Pro Lightning
The world’s thinnest portable charger is perfect for on-the-go lifestyles and world travelers. Weighing in at just 3.7 oz., this sleek charger magnetizes to the back of your phone for reliable power to keep you connected all day.
Ski Goggles
Adapt 2
If you’re an avid skier or snowboarder, you know the right pair of goggles can make all the difference. Glade Optics’ Adapt 2 is a sophisticated pair of lenses that automatically adjusts their tint based on the intensity of UV light, and harnesses an anti-fog design to stay clear in all weather conditions.
Toys and Games
Jelly Blox
Jelly Blox offer a fun and safe building experience with oversized, easy-to-handle pieces that promote creativity and fine motor skills.