You’re a trailblazing fashion brand with a unique identity and ethos that transcends ethnic, cultural and religious differences. And you’re delivering on that goal, with a solid financial performance of over €1 billion – a 19% increase from the year before.
Together, we can quickly improve the communication, collaboration and sustainability of your supply chains to drive growth and achieve your Sustainable Development Goals targets.
“Benetton has always pursued this vision [...] from the use of recycled raw materials to the constant dialogue with suppliers, and from Fabrica’s artistic experimentation to the adoption of logistical processes that minimise waste and emissions.”*
Luciano Benetton, Chairman, Benetton
Get Ahead of Growth
When it comes to sustainable fashion, you’ve often led the way. But there’s still room to grow. You need a partner who can accelerate your corporate strategy by facilitating your sustainability initiatives and supply chain communication by centralising all processes within one platform, simplifying management, and maintaining a consistent view of your supply chain – at a glance and in real-time. So you can continue to be the best partner to your suppliers, manufacturers and logistics providers.
Working Together
We know being strategic is key to your success. So, when things go wrong in your supply chain, you need the right tools to act quickly and decisively. You need to see things in real-time and get back to international growth. Because what can be seen can be managed, and what can be managed can unlock value. It’s time to accelerate your network and sustainability transformation by improving your network's communication, collaboration, and operational efficiency.
Why The World's Best Brands Choose Flexport
"The most frictionless piece of our supply chain is our freight forwarder."
Jimmy Standley (President, Solé Bicycles)
"Ultimately what Flexport brought to us was the ability to analyse and make smarter decisions, through a more holistic view of our supply chain."
Julia Assarsson (Head of Inbound and Customs, NA-KD)
"Flexport has empowered us for success. The wealth of supply chain data we now have access to has significantly improved our planning and reporting."
Emma Tranarp Mann (Head of Supply Chain, Estrid)