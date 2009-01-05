Free Dangerous Goods Review of One of Your Products

Offer limited to one per company per 6 months. You will be contacted within seven business days after the request. Dangerous goods review is dependent on information provided by you and may not be fully comprehensive. Flexport reserves the right to change this offer at any time.

The information to be provided in the Dangerous Goods related services are based on the applicable published regulations in place at the time of the training. The information contained in the training is subject to change due to evolving government regulations. The user of all information and materials provided assumes full responsibility for complying with all applicable laws and regulations regarding the shipment of Dangerous Goods. As Flexport is not involved in the day-to-day operations of the users, Flexport shall not be held liable or responsible for any damages, loss of use, revenue or profit or for any consequential, special, incidental or punitive damages, as well as loss, injury and/or damage caused by errors or omissions of any employee in transporting, declaring, handling and/or identifying Dangerous Goods. This information is not legal advice, nor does it replace (or purport to replace) any requirement to obtain specific legal advice. All materials provided by Flexport and all information contained therein is proprietary to Flexport.