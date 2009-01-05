RFP Season 2024
Speak to an RFP Expert
Get a head start on your RFP bidding process today. Let Flexport help you structure or restructure your freight forwarding bid process for the 2024 RFP season. Fill out our form on the right of this page and someone from our team will be in touch.
Join Thousands Of Leading Brands On Flexport
Manage Your Supply Chain End to End
Book
Track
Clear
Deliver
Start Upstream with Order Management
Reserve Ocean Freight Without the Emails
Sell Goods While They’re Still at Sea
Get Shipments Cleared Before They Hit Shore
On Time Deliveries with the Flexport Platform
Start Upstream with Order Management
Reserve Ocean Freight Without the Emails
Sell Goods While They’re Still at Sea
Get Shipments Cleared Before They Hit Shore
On Time Deliveries with the Flexport Platform