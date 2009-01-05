FREIGHT TO UK
Shipping to the UK and Beyond
Insist on full visibility from origin to destination for all your UK shipments. Proactively manage suppliers with automated order management, while closing any gaps with logistics partners. Flexport’s platform for global logistics puts it all within reach, for ocean and air freight or multi-modal solutions.
UK Shipping Keys to Success
You can rely on Flexport’s technology and people to bring you unprecedented visibility and control despite Brexit, COVID, and whatever disruption hits supply chains next.
Why Customers Ship their Freight with Flexport
"Regular updates and helpful information delivered in real-time via the platform has enabled us to keep the wider business aware of what is going on in our supply chain."
Andrew Svenson (Operations Director, Victoria Plum)
"Ultimately what Flexport brought to us was the ability to analyse and make smarter decisions, through a more holistic view of our supply chain."
Julia Assarsson (Head of Inbound and Customs, NA-KD)
"I had worked with Flexport before and knew we would have access to specialist people that would proactively keep us informed and guide us through the process."
Ghislain Liabeuf (Operations and Logistics Director, Rensair)
Shipping Freight to the United Kingdom With Insight
1. Port Congestion
Heavy congestion can make your choice of import gateway critical. Felixstowe and Southampton, among UK ports, have been especially hard hit.
2. Carrier or Merchant, Road or Rail?
For inland UK services, your choice of carrier or merchant haulage is critical—as is considering rail, especially for delivery to the North.
3. Ocean Alliance Flexibility
Carrier TAWB routes to the Americas typically include just one UK port per service string, making strong relationships with all carriers key to preserving your choice of ports.
Every Mode in Each Direction
Ocean Freight
Move your high volume ocean freight with our favourable rates and reliable capacity.
Air Freight
End-to-end visibility and reliable service for those important airfreight shipments.
Ground Transportation
Gain transparency and peace of mind with our integrated tracking tools and our vetted transport partners.
Global Trade
Use the customs brokerage and trade advisory powered by experts in using data to unlock cost savings and strategic advantage.
