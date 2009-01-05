1. Port Congestion

Heavy congestion can make your choice of import gateway critical. Felixstowe and Southampton, among UK ports, have been especially hard hit.

2. Carrier or Merchant, Road or Rail?

For inland UK services, your choice of carrier or merchant haulage is critical—as is considering rail, especially for delivery to the North.

3. Ocean Alliance Flexibility

Carrier TAWB routes to the Americas typically include just one UK port per service string, making strong relationships with all carriers key to preserving your choice of ports.