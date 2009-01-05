Platform Talk

Getting Started: Flexport Platform 101

Welcome to the Flexport Platform, your supply chain control tower in the cloud. See your supply chain as a whole, spot any issues, and dive deeper to fix them together with your partners and your Flexport team. Whether you’re new to Flexport or looking for a refresher, this session covers managing your supply chain from order to final delivery, unlocking data to drive better performance, and how increased collaboration gets you, your teams and your partners all on the same page. Frank te Pas, Group Product Manager, Customer Platform, Flexport