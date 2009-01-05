FWD21: All The Mainstage Sessions
Mainstage Session
Empowering The Ecosystem: How We Break This Vicious Market Cycle
Global trade is at a critical tipping point. Is it broken? Can we fix it? How? Flexport CEO Ryan Petersen explores how centuries of mistrust between global trade parties have hindered a truly equitable system of trade, and where we can repair those bonds with technology, better partnerships, and some hard work. Ryan Petersen, CEO, Flexport
Mainstage Session
Rethinking Ocean Freight from The Ground Up
What are the fundamental changes in technology, business and relationship management that need to take place to make a stronger, better global shipping industry? How can we move forward, and avoid returning to the status quo? Industry leaders discuss two popular solutions -- performance-based pricing and product differentiations -- the merits, work to be done, and opportunities. Nerijus Poskus, VP, Global Ocean Strategy, Flexport Konstantina Georgaki, Director, Ocean Platform Partnerships, Flexport Camille Egloff, Managing Director & Senior Partner, BCG
Mainstage Session
One Click to Go Europe
An informative, actionable conversation on accelerating international expansion, with a focus on scaling into Europe. Trade experts will discuss everything from trade financing and customs considerations, to inventory management and forecast, to overall strategy. Tom Gould, VP Global Customs, Flexport Chris Rogers, Chief Supply Chain Economist, Flexport Indre Milukaite, Senior Director of Accounts & General Manager, Flexport
Mainstage Session
Scanning the Horizon: A Conversation with Lars Jensen
It’s a fool’s errand to try and predict the future, but that doesn’t mean we can’t prepare for the yearly cycles. Join Anders Schulze and Lars Jensen as they discuss what to watch for in 2022. Anders Schulze, VP, Global Head of Ocean Freight & Trucking, Flexport Lars Jensen, CEO & Partner, Vespucci Maritime
Mainstage Session
Lessons from a Turbulent Year in Airfreight
The air market is on a long road to recovery, with spikes in demand, rates and volatility becoming the norm. How are today’s top brands, carriers and logistics providers navigating? In this moderated discussion experts discuss their experiences, lessons learned, and how they’re planning for the future. Neel Jones Shah, EVP, Global Head of Air Freight, Flexport Michael Steen, EVP & Chief Commerical Officer, Atlas Air Matthew Smith, Senior Director, Global Trade & Transporation Operations, Western Digital Corporation
Mainstage Session
Future of Global Trade Technology
At a crossroads in global logistics, plagued by transit delays, congestion and crushing demand, what’s the role of logistics technology and strategic partnerships? In this wide ranging discussion, Journal of Commerce Senior Technology Editor, and Moderator, Eric Johnson, speaks with Flexport Chief Technology Officer, James Chen, and Convoy Chief Product Officer, Ziad Ismail on the future of global trade technology, their philosophies on the future of the industry, and how we build stronger bonds between global trade participants. James Chen, CTO, Flexport Ziad Ismail, Chief Product Officer, Convoy Eric Johnson, Senior Technology Editor, Journal of Commerce
Mainstage Session
A Conversation with Everlane’s Kimberley Smith, Chief Supply Chain Officer
How do you maintain your commitment to supply chain transparency amidst a global pandemic, changes in consumer preferences and not one but two atypical holiday shopping seasons? In this discussion, Everlane Chief Supply Chain Officer, Kimberley Smith, shares how her team navigated these challenges and more. Will Urban , CRO, Flexport Kimberley Smith, Chief Supply Chain Officer, Everlane
Mainstage Session
What the Flexport Platform Reveals About Global Trade
Join Flexport Chief Economist, Dr. Phil Levy and COO, Sanne Manders, as they help us synthesize where we are today, the global economy in 2021, and examine global shipping trends sourced from Flexport Platform trade data. Dr. Phil Levy, Chief Economist, Flexport Sanne Manders, COO, Flexport
FWD21: All The Platform Sessions
Platform Talk
Real-Time Visibility for your Entire Supply Chain
Introducing Flexport Visibility, Flexport’s newest product. Flexport Visibility gives you and your teams real-time tracking for all international shipments, not just the ones moved with Flexport. With best-in-class milestone quality, seamless onboarding, and intuitive exception management and collaboration, your entire supply chain can now benefit from the Flexport effect. Cy Sack, Group Product Manager, Flexport OS Frank te Pas, Group Product Manager, Custom Platform, Flexport
Platform Talk
Drive Business Value with Flexport APIs
Supply chains are complex, but the data and systems that keep your supply chain moving don’t need to be. Join us to learn how data integrations between Flexport and your internal systems, from ERPs to WMSs, unlock a more cost-effective and efficient supply chain (and business). Plus, get a preview of our new Developer Portal, which provides your teams easy access to API documentation, curated tutorials, and our developer community — get your integrations established at lightning speed. Tim Seit, Director of Solutions Architecture, Flexport Héctor Canseco, Solutions Architect, Flexport
Platform Talk
Unlock Performance Insight with Flexport Reporting
Your supply chain generates a ton of valuable data for your company. With that data structured and easily accessible for you in the Flexport Platform, you can put that data to work using Flexport Reporting. In this session, we’ll show you how to use Flexport Reporting like a pro, walk through a handful of key data unlocks, and give a sneak peak of the enhancements we are working on. Michael Lannin, Senior Product Manager, Reporting & Analytics, Flexport
Platform Talk
How to Solve the Toughest Customs Challenges
Trade wars, 2022 tariff updates, an increased focus on ethical and sustainable sourcing … the world of customs continues to change at a faster and faster pace, making optimizing your business more challenging than ever. In this session, we’ll review the toughest challenges we hear from businesses and show you Flexport’s approach to solving them. We’ll discuss hot topics such as visibility and how to leverage data to empower your organization with complete landed cost reporting and creative ways to maximize your savings on duties, taxes, and fees. Drew Quinn, Group Product Manager, Customs & Trade Management, Flexport Bernie Hart, VP, Customs & Trade Business Development, Flexport
Platform Talk
Getting Started: Flexport Platform 101
Welcome to the Flexport Platform, your supply chain control tower in the cloud. See your supply chain as a whole, spot any issues, and dive deeper to fix them together with your partners and your Flexport team. Whether you’re new to Flexport or looking for a refresher, this session covers managing your supply chain from order to final delivery, unlocking data to drive better performance, and how increased collaboration gets you, your teams and your partners all on the same page. Frank te Pas, Group Product Manager, Customer Platform, Flexport
Platform Talk
Seamless Order Management for SKU-Level Visibility
An agile supply chain starts with excellent order collaboration. Learn how to extend PO and SKU visibility and control further upstream by collaborating on key PO terms with suppliers before, during and after production. Then see how linking better purchase order data to each booking unlocks SKU-level visibility downstream for the rest of your supply chain — reducing costs and assuring supply. Jason Lau, Product Manager, Order Management, Flexport Steven Ontiveros, Head of Order Management, Flexport
Platform Talk
Uplevel Supply Chain Strategy with Flexport Analytics
Being able to make sense of your aggregate supply chain performance has never been more important. It helps you make better decisions and collaborate with your stakeholders effectively. In this session, we’ll give an overview of how you can leverage Flexport Analytics to improve decision making, looking at examples related to transit time, landed cost, and more. Michael Lannin, Senior Product Manager, Reporting & Analytics, Flexport
Platform Talk
Power Visibility and Coordination For Final Mile Delivery
The final mile poses some of the biggest challenges for the modern supply chain, but also presents some of the biggest opportunities for performance improvement. Join us to learn how the Flexport Platform facilitates final mile coordination between truckers and your warehouses, offering you and your teams improved visibility to inbound SKUs and defense against unnecessary accessorials. Matt Salefski, Senior Product Manager, Flexport Kathryn Boswell, Program Manager, Trucking, Flexport
Platform Talk
A Carbon Neutral Supply Chain, Made Easy
Supply chain sustainability has become a must have. Yet it can be challenging for leaders and logistics teams to navigate the complexities of decarbonization. In this session, experts from Flexport.org will walk through solutions for common decarbonization challenges. You’ll learn where to start your journey, our tools for calculating and neutralizing your footprint, and how to share your progress back with stakeholders and customers — whether or not you ship with Flexport today. Jiwon Min, Technology Lead, Flexport.org, Flexport Kathleen Hegyesi, Senior Manager, Flexport.org Programs, Flexport
Platform Talk
Digitizing the Exporter Workflow for Better Origin Execution
Coordination and collaboration at origin is critical to reduce delays, exceptions, and crossed wires downstream in your supply chain. In this talk, we’ll walk through the origin experience on the Flexport Platform — from knowing what to produce to hitting your cargo ready dates. Bring exporting and importing teams into harmony on the Flexport Platform. Kelly Zheng, Senior Product Manager, Shipper Experience, Flexport