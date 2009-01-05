Ocean Freight
Vessel Tracking Made Easy
Access to Visibility and Real-Time Data Through The Whole Journey for Your Supply Chain
Track your vessel and shipping container with the modern freight forwarder in the US. Our experienced operations will provide the right solutions for your supply chain, including FCL, LCL, customs, etc.
Raise Your Game in Ocean Freight
With Flexport’s platform, your vessel tracking process will become transparent, reliable, and affordable.
Real-Time Visibility
Our network of tracked vessels and data will help you gain better visibility.
One-Stop Shop to Track Your Ocean Shipments
With our cloud-based platform, you can manage vessels across ocean alliances.
Streamline Your Supply Chain
Track your vessels in different trade lanes with a modern freight forwarder.
Vessel Tracking All in One Place
Data and security are at the heart of Flexport’s platform. Track and manage your vessels with us will raise your game in global trade.
Data-driven Visibility and Process Efficiency
With Flexport, GP Cellulose realized its vision as a supplier of its customers: easier communication, more accurate data, and faster shipping process to 1,000+ unique delivery locations globally.
Simplify Your Supply Chain
Streamline with Flexport technology and agents to help you manage your freight.