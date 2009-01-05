Skip to content
Digital Freight Forwarder

Shipping from Brazil to the USA and Beyond

Brazil is a growing exporter of manufactured goods, in addition to vast amounts of bulk goods. Partner with the international freight forwarder whose world-class technology and local connections combine to make Brazil a stronger part of your supply chain.

LP Phase 3 Split-1 IMG

Brazil Shipping Keys to Success

Insist on full visibility from origin to destination for all shipments. Proactively manage suppliers with automated order management, while closing any gaps with logistics partners. Flexport’s platform for global logistics puts it all within reach.

See What's Possible on the Flexport Platform

Approach Brazil With Insight

Commodity Exports Stress Peak Season

Brazil is a major exporter of commodities, like foodstuffs, wood, coal, paper, cotton, and metals. High demand can constrict the market during peak season in March-November.

Weather-Related Delays

During the rainy season (July - November) ports in southern Brazil are affected by strong currents and high tides leading to restrictions and delays.

Strategic Global Location

Many destinations are in reach from Brazil. Major hubs in the Americas and Europe are only 15-25 days by sea, while transshipment hubs in Columbia and Jamaica are just 12-15 days out.

Ample Agility for Diverse Trading Partners

Flexport has the technology and relationships to power your freight between Brazil and its many major trading partners.

Homepage Platform reduced copy

Dedicated Customer Service, Backed by Data

Always-on access to a dedicated service team that sees the data you see: real-time tracking, exception alerts, inventory insights. So every conversation is in context. And every interaction is more productive.

Extra Advantage in Every Mode

Sea Site Illustration v2

Ocean Freight

When shipping between Brazil and the USA, Europe, or Asia, Flexport’s Ocean services offer more visibility, reliability, and savings potential.

Air Site Illustration v2

Air Freight

Get Brazil-tailored solutions—backed by data and led by experts—to optimize your Air strategy and increase ROI.

Land Site Illustration v2

Ground Transportation

Gain transparency and peace of mind with our integrated tracking tools and our vetted transport partners.

Customs&Trade Site Illustration v2

Global Trade

Use the customs brokerage and trade advisory powered by experts in using data to unlock cost savings and strategic advantage.