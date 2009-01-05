Skip to content
Shipping from Vancouver to the USA and Beyond

Shipping freight from or to Vancouver? Use the international freight forwarder with the world-class technology and local footprint to make Canada a more valuable part of your supply chain.

LP Phase 3 Split-1 IMG

Insist on full visibility from origin to destination for all shipments. Proactively manage suppliers with automated order management, while closing any gaps with logistics partners. Flexport’s platform for global logistics puts it all within reach.

Approach Canada With Insight

Canada LP IMG-1

Extended Inland Rail Network

Most inland deliveries go by rail, travelling in-bond to clear customs only after they reach the rail terminal.

Canada LP IMG-2

Keep Trucking Through Customs

Full-truckload is the most common mode for freight crossing the CA-US border. A broker who can manage time-sensitive customs processes is key to keeping shipments moving.

Canada LP IMG-3

Plan for Winter

Cold snaps can reduce rail shipments, adding pressure to the overall system. In April, thawing usually lowers truck-load weight limits for about three weeks.

Strong Coverage in a Major Trade Partner

Flexport has the technology and resources in place to help you trade between Canada and the countries most important to your business.

Homepage Platform reduced copy

Dedicated Customer Service, Backed by Data

Always-on access to a dedicated service team that sees the data you see: real-time tracking, exception alerts, inventory insights. So every conversation is in context. And every interaction is more productive.

Sea Site Illustration v2

Ocean Freight

When shipping to or from Canada, Flexport’s Ocean services offer more visibility, reliability, and savings potential.

Air Site Illustration v2

Air Freight

Get Canada-tailored solutions—backed by data and led by experts—to optimize your air strategy and increase ROI.

Land Site Illustration v2

Ground Transportation

Gain transparency and peace of mind with our integrated tracking tools and our vetted transport partners.

Customs&Trade Site Illustration v2

Global Trade

Use the customs brokerage and trade advisory powered by experts in using data to unlock cost savings and strategic advantage.