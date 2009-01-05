Digital Freight Forwarder
Shipping from Vancouver to the USA and Beyond
Shipping freight from or to Vancouver? Use the international freight forwarder with the world-class technology and local footprint to make Canada a more valuable part of your supply chain.
Vancouver Shipping Keys to Success
Insist on full visibility from origin to destination for all shipments. Proactively manage suppliers with automated order management, while closing any gaps with logistics partners. Flexport’s platform for global logistics puts it all within reach.
See What's Possible on the Flexport Platform
Approach Canada With Insight
Extended Inland Rail Network
Most inland deliveries go by rail, travelling in-bond to clear customs only after they reach the rail terminal.
Keep Trucking Through Customs
Full-truckload is the most common mode for freight crossing the CA-US border. A broker who can manage time-sensitive customs processes is key to keeping shipments moving.
Plan for Winter
Cold snaps can reduce rail shipments, adding pressure to the overall system. In April, thawing usually lowers truck-load weight limits for about three weeks.
Strong Coverage in a Major Trade Partner
Flexport has the technology and resources in place to help you trade between Canada and the countries most important to your business.
Dedicated Customer Service, Backed by Data
Always-on access to a dedicated service team that sees the data you see: real-time tracking, exception alerts, inventory insights. So every conversation is in context. And every interaction is more productive.
Extra Advantage in Every Mode
Ocean Freight
When shipping to or from Canada, Flexport’s Ocean services offer more visibility, reliability, and savings potential.
Air Freight
Get Canada-tailored solutions—backed by data and led by experts—to optimize your air strategy and increase ROI.
Ground Transportation
Gain transparency and peace of mind with our integrated tracking tools and our vetted transport partners.
Global Trade
Use the customs brokerage and trade advisory powered by experts in using data to unlock cost savings and strategic advantage.