  English
  简体中文
Digital Freight Forwarder

Shipping from Germany to the USA and Beyond

Shipping freight from or to Germany? Use the international freight forwarder with the world-class technology and local footprint to speed you to your supply chain goals.

LP Phase 3 Split-1 IMG

Germany Shipping Keys to Success

Insist on full visibility from origin to destination for all shipments. Proactively manage suppliers with automated order management, while closing any gaps with logistics partners. Flexport’s platform for global logistics puts it all within reach.

See What's Possible on the Flexport Platform

Approach Germany With Insight

Orchestrate Inland Operators

Germany’s complex inland terminal and depot structure and many intermodal operators make coordination key. Choose a freight forwarder who makes the complex simple.

The Dutch Connection

Many exports leave through Dutch ports like Antwerp and Rotterdam. Be prepared—with regard to customs, scheduling, and tracking—to include a Dutch leg on your German routes.

Balance Imports and Exports

Germany is dominated by manufacturers that are both importers and exporters. A partner with sufficient ocean and air volumes in and out of the country is key to success.

Grow Your German Trade Strategy

Beyond the EU or within it, to the east or the west, Flexport has the technology and footprint to make your German trade more programmable, predictable, and easy to manage.

Dedicated Customer Service, Backed by Data

Always-on access to a dedicated service team that sees the data you see: real-time tracking, exception alerts, inventory insights. So every conversation is in context. And every interaction is more productive.

Extra Advantage in Every Mode

Sea Site Illustration v2

Ocean Freight

When shipping from Germany to USA East or West Coasts or other global points, Flexport’s Ocean services offer more visibility, reliability, and savings potential.

Air Site Illustration v2

Air Freight

Get German-tailored solutions—backed by data and led by experts—to optimize your air strategy and increase ROI.

Land Site Illustration v2

Ground Transportation

Gain transparency and peace of mind with our integrated tracking tools and our vetted transport partners.

Customs&Trade Site Illustration v2

Global Trade

Use the customs brokerage and trade advisory powered by experts in using data to unlock cost savings and strategic advantage.