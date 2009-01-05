Skip to content
Digital Freight Forwarder

Ship From Hong Kong to the USA and Beyond

Hong Kong is the preeminent gateway to China—and headquarters for Flexport Asia. Rely on our local experts and global logistics platform to make your China supply chain even more valuable.

Hong Kong major ports
Hong Kong Shipping Keys to Success

Insist on full visibility from origin to destination for all shipments. Proactively manage suppliers with automated order management, while closing any gaps with logistics partners. Flexport’s platform for global logistics puts it all within reach.

See What's Possible on the Flexport Platform

Approach Hong Kong With Insight

Prepare for Typhoon Season

July to September is typhoon season when storms can wreck facilities and lead to temporary port and aiport closures. Speed of information and agility can help immensely.

Make LCL Faster and Easier

Choose local partners with “topping services,” where containers are trucked to different suppliers until full, resulting in FCL-like speed with LCL-level costs.

Know Your Strategic Commodities

While Hong Kong keeps trade bureaucracy to a minimum, sensitive technologies and other strategic commodities are subject to tighter restrictions.

Grow Your Hong Kong Trade Strategy

Rather than manufacturing exports, managing U.S.-Asia shipping and logistics is Hong Kong’s greatest strength. Use Flexport’s platform to take full advantage of all Hong Kong offers your supply chain.

Hong Kong Trade with US
Dedicated Customer Service, Backed by Data

Always-on access to a dedicated service team that sees the data you see: real-time tracking, exception alerts, inventory insights. So every conversation is in context. And every interaction is more productive.

Extra Advantage in Every Mode

Ocean Freight

When shipping to or from Hong Kong, Flexport’s Ocean services offer more visibility, reliability, and savings potential.

Air Freight

Get Hong Kong-tailored solutions—backed by data and led by experts—to optimize your air strategy and increase ROI.

Ground Transportation

Gain transparency and peace of mind with our integrated tracking tools and our vetted transport partners.

Global Trade

Use the customs brokerage and trade advisory powered by experts in using data to unlock cost savings and strategic advantage.