Digital Freight Forwarder
Shipping from India to the USA and Beyond
Shipping freight from or to India? Use the international freight forwarder with the world-class technology and local footprint to make India a more valuable part of your supply chain.
India Shipping Keys to Success
Insist on full visibility from origin to destination for all shipments. Proactively manage suppliers with automated order management, while closing any gaps with logistics partners. Flexport’s platform for global logistics puts it all within reach.
Approach India With Insight
Monsoon Port Closures
Monsoon season during summer months may result in flooding and closure of ports at origin with cascading effects throughout supply chains.
Dry or Wet Port?
Coastal wet ports connect to inland dry ports (ICDs) by rail. With an inland supplier, your containers may be customs cleared and sealed at an ICD before reaching the coast.
Alt to Ocean Carrier Alliances
Instead, carriers jointly operate niche services by selling slots on each of their vessels regardless of alliance.
Plan for a Shifted Peak Season
In typical years for India international shipping, January-April is the busiest time for exports, especially to the USA.
Dedicated Customer Service, Backed by Data
Always-on access to a dedicated service team that sees the data you see: real-time tracking, exception alerts, inventory insights. So every conversation is in context. And every interaction is more productive.
Extra Advantage in Every Mode
Ocean Freight
When shipping from India to USA East or West Coasts or other global points, Flexport’s Ocean services offer more visibility, reliability, and savings potential.
Air Freight
Get India-tailored solutions—backed by data and led by experts—to optimize your Air strategy and increase ROI.
Ground Transportation
Gain transparency and peace of mind with our integrated tracking tools and our vetted transport partners.
Global Trade
Use the customs brokerage and trade advisory powered by experts in using data to unlock cost savings and strategic advantage.