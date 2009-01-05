Skip to content
  • English
  • 简体中文
Talk to an ExpertGet Started
Get Started

Digital Freight Forwarder

Shipping from India to the USA and Beyond

Shipping freight from or to India? Use the international freight forwarder with the world-class technology and local footprint to make India a more valuable part of your supply chain.

India map-web Stacked 2370x900@2x
India map-web Stacked 2370x900@2x
LP Phase 3 Split-1 IMG

India Shipping Keys to Success

Insist on full visibility from origin to destination for all shipments. Proactively manage suppliers with automated order management, while closing any gaps with logistics partners. Flexport’s platform for global logistics puts it all within reach.

Watch Demo

See What's Possible on the Flexport Platform

LP Fast Facts IMG
LP Fast Facts IMG

Approach India With Insight

Monsoon Port Closures

Monsoon season during summer months may result in flooding and closure of ports at origin with cascading effects throughout supply chains.

Dry or Wet Port?

Coastal wet ports connect to inland dry ports (ICDs) by rail. With an inland supplier, your containers may be customs cleared and sealed at an ICD before reaching the coast.

Alt to Ocean Carrier Alliances

Instead, carriers jointly operate niche services by selling slots on each of their vessels regardless of alliance.

Plan for a Shifted Peak Season

In typical years for India international shipping, January-April is the busiest time for exports, especially to the USA.

Infographic-web Stacked 2370x900@2x-01
Infographic-web Stacked 2370x900@2x-01
Homepage Platform reduced copy

Dedicated Customer Service, Backed by Data

Always-on access to a dedicated service team that sees the data you see: real-time tracking, exception alerts, inventory insights. So every conversation is in context. And every interaction is more productive.

Extra Advantage in Every Mode

Sea Site Illustration v2

Ocean Freight

When shipping from India to USA East or West Coasts or other global points, Flexport’s Ocean services offer more visibility, reliability, and savings potential.

Air Site Illustration v2

Air Freight

Get India-tailored solutions—backed by data and led by experts—to optimize your Air strategy and increase ROI.

Land Site Illustration v2

Ground Transportation

Gain transparency and peace of mind with our integrated tracking tools and our vetted transport partners.

Customs&Trade Site Illustration v2

Global Trade

Use the customs brokerage and trade advisory powered by experts in using data to unlock cost savings and strategic advantage.