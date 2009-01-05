Digital Freight Forwarder
Shipping from Italy to the USA and Beyond
Italy, the world’s 8th-largest economy, is a manufacturing powerhouse. Flexport’s world-class technology and local footprint can help make Italy a more valuable part of your supply chain.
Italy Shipping Keys to Success
Insist on full visibility from origin to destination for all shipments. Proactively manage suppliers with automated order management, while closing any gaps with logistics partners. Flexport’s platform for global logistics puts it all within reach.
Approach Italy With Insight
Plan Around August Holiday
Italy basically shuts down in late summer. Plan for heightened export activity leading up to August, and a partial return to full production by the third week of this traditional vacation month.
Premium Shipping in High Demand
Everything freight-related is in high demand these days, including premium shipping. This is even more so in Italy due to ongoing lockdowns and increasing e-commerce.
Many Suppliers, Mostly in the North
Italy is renowned for its high-quality consumer goods made by small and medium-sized enterprises, many of them family-owned and located in the industrial north.
