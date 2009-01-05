Skip to content
Digital Freight Forwarder

Shipping from Italy to the USA and Beyond

Italy, the world’s 8th-largest economy, is a manufacturing powerhouse. Flexport’s world-class technology and local footprint can help make Italy a more valuable part of your supply chain.

Italy Shipping Keys to Success

Insist on full visibility from origin to destination for all shipments. Proactively manage suppliers with automated order management, while closing any gaps with logistics partners. Flexport’s platform for global logistics puts it all within reach.

Approach Italy With Insight

Plan Around August Holiday

Italy basically shuts down in late summer. Plan for heightened export activity leading up to August, and a partial return to full production by the third week of this traditional vacation month.

Premium Shipping in High Demand

Everything freight-related is in high demand these days, including premium shipping. This is even more so in Italy due to ongoing lockdowns and increasing e-commerce.

Many Suppliers, Mostly in the North

Italy is renowned for its high-quality consumer goods made by small and medium-sized enterprises, many of them family-owned and located in the industrial north.

Grow Your Italy Trade Strategy

"Made in Italy" is a justly famous label from a country playing a major role in both regional and global trade. Find out how Flexport can help you plug Italy into your supply chain.

Dedicated Customer Service, Backed by Data

Always-on access to a dedicated service team that sees the data you see: real-time tracking, exception alerts, inventory insights. So every conversation is in context. And every interaction is more productive.

Extra Advantage in Every Mode

Sea Site Illustration v2

Ocean Freight

When shipping from Italy to USA East or West Coasts or other global points, Flexport’s Ocean services offer more visibility, reliability, and savings potential.

Air Site Illustration v2

Air Freight

Get Italy-tailored solutions—backed by data and led by experts—to optimize your Air strategy and increase ROI.

Land Site Illustration v2

Ground Transportation

Gain transparency and peace of mind with our integrated tracking tools and our vetted transport partners.

Customs&Trade Site Illustration v2

Global Trade

Use the customs brokerage and trade advisory powered by experts in using data to unlock cost savings and strategic advantage.