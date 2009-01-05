Digital Freight Forwarder
Shipping from Malaysia to the USA and Beyond
Shipping freight from or to Malaysia? Use the international freight forwarder with the world-class technology and local footprint to make Malaysia a more valuable part of your supply chain.
Malaysia Shipping Keys to Success
Insist on full visibility from origin to destination for all shipments. Proactively manage suppliers with automated order management, while closing any gaps with logistics partners. Flexport’s platform for global logistics puts it all within reach.
See What's Possible on the Flexport Platform
Approach Malaysia With Insight
Select the Best Routing Option
Malaysia's many manufacturing centers and ports create a staggering number of trucking, cross-border, ocean, air, and consolidation routing options best navigated with local expertise.
Obstacles and Options Are Many
Shortage of ocean containers again? Lack of capacity in the export free-trade zone. Weak in-country infrastructure results in roadblocks that local knowledge and flexibility can overcome.
Find a Flexible Customs Broker
Flexport's customs brokers closely coordinate with in-country suppliers' brokers to keep delays and costs to a minimum. Brokers with rigid rulebooks will struggle to do the same.
Grow Your Malaysia Trade Strategy
Flexport has the technology and resources in place to help you trade between Malaysia and the countries most important to your business.
Dedicated Customer Service, Backed by Data
Always-on access to a dedicated service team that sees the data you see: real-time tracking, exception alerts, inventory insights. So every conversation is in context. And every interaction is more productive.
Extra Advantage in Every Mode
Ocean Freight
When shipping to or from Malaysia, Flexport’s Ocean services offer more visibility, reliability, and savings potential.
Air Freight
Get Malaysia-tailored solutions—backed by data and led by experts—to optimize your air strategy and increase ROI.
Ground Transportation
Gain transparency and peace of mind with our integrated tracking tools and our vetted transport partners.
Global Trade
Use the customs brokerage and trade advisory powered by experts in using data to unlock cost savings and strategic advantage.