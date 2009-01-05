Skip to content
Digital Freight Forwarder

Shipping from Malaysia to the USA and Beyond

Shipping freight from or to Malaysia? Use the international freight forwarder with the world-class technology and local footprint to make Malaysia a more valuable part of your supply chain.

Malaysia major ports
Malaysia Shipping Keys to Success

Insist on full visibility from origin to destination for all shipments. Proactively manage suppliers with automated order management, while closing any gaps with logistics partners. Flexport’s platform for global logistics puts it all within reach.

See What's Possible on the Flexport Platform

Approach Malaysia With Insight

Select the Best Routing Option

Malaysia's many manufacturing centers and ports create a staggering number of trucking, cross-border, ocean, air, and consolidation routing options best navigated with local expertise.

Obstacles and Options Are Many

Shortage of ocean containers again? Lack of capacity in the export free-trade zone. Weak in-country infrastructure results in roadblocks that local knowledge and flexibility can overcome.

Find a Flexible Customs Broker

Flexport's customs brokers closely coordinate with in-country suppliers' brokers to keep delays and costs to a minimum. Brokers with rigid rulebooks will struggle to do the same.

Grow Your Malaysia Trade Strategy

Flexport has the technology and resources in place to help you trade between Malaysia and the countries most important to your business.

Malaysia top export partners
Dedicated Customer Service, Backed by Data

Always-on access to a dedicated service team that sees the data you see: real-time tracking, exception alerts, inventory insights. So every conversation is in context. And every interaction is more productive.

Extra Advantage in Every Mode

Ocean Freight

When shipping to or from Malaysia, Flexport’s Ocean services offer more visibility, reliability, and savings potential.

Air Freight

Get Malaysia-tailored solutions—backed by data and led by experts—to optimize your air strategy and increase ROI.

Ground Transportation

Gain transparency and peace of mind with our integrated tracking tools and our vetted transport partners.

Global Trade

Use the customs brokerage and trade advisory powered by experts in using data to unlock cost savings and strategic advantage.