Digital Freight Forwarder
Shipping from Mexico to the USA and Beyond
Mexico is a prime market for near-sourcing and major alternative to Asian suppliers. Flexport’s world-class technology and local footprint can help make Mexico a more valuable part of your supply chain.
Mexico Shipping Keys to Success
Insist on full visibility from origin to destination for all shipments. Proactively manage suppliers with automated order management, while closing any gaps with logistics partners. Flexport’s platform for global logistics puts it all within reach.
Approach Mexico With Insight
Limit Complexity Crossing the U.S. Border
Partnering with seperate trucking and customs partners can create needless complexity, risks, and delays. Flexport can handle customs plus land, ocean, and air transport.
Prepare for Additional Customs Requirements
Due to the personal liability clause for customs brokers, costs are often higher in Mexico. Flexport can act as a broker and importer of record to satisfy your business and legal requirements.
Think About Physical Security
When valuable cargo travels by road over long distances, hiring armed guards may be advised. Flexport's local expertise can help you make these kinds of critical decisions.
Grow Your Mexico Trade Strategy
Mexico is tightly integrated into regional and global trade flows. Flexport can help you plug Mexico into your supply chain.
Dedicated Customer Service, Backed by Data
Always-on access to a dedicated service team that sees the data you see: real-time tracking, exception alerts, inventory insights. So every conversation is in context. And every interaction is more productive.
Extra Advantage in Every Mode
Ocean Freight
When shipping to or from Mexico, Flexport’s Ocean services offer more visibility, reliability, and savings potential.
Air Freight
Get Mexico-tailored solutions—backed by data and led by experts—to optimize your air strategy and increase ROI.
Ground Transportation
Gain transparency and peace of mind with our integrated tracking tools and our vetted transport partners.
Global Trade
Use the customs brokerage and trade advisory powered by experts in using data to unlock cost savings and strategic advantage.