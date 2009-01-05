Digital Freight Forwarder
Netherlands Shipping Keys to Success
Insist on full visibility from origin to destination for all shipments. Proactively manage suppliers with automated order management, while closing any gaps with logistics partners. Flexport’s platform for global logistics puts it all within reach.
Approach the Netherlands With Insight
Seasonality Shifts by Trade Lane
Transatlantic trade through Holland has no peak season, while transpacific trade peaks in the fall and winter before the major Chinese holidays, much as it does between the USA and China.
Different Final-Mile Options
Especially from Rotterdam, truck or barge are final-mile options instead of rail. Truck is typically faster but more expensive than barge. Choose a freight forwarder who knows the ins and outs.
Exit Europe by Water or Land
Rotterdam is often used as a gateway for export cargo from Southwest Germany and Switzerland. There are weekly barge connections along the Rhine river, as well as rail connections.
Flow Through the Gateway to Western Europe
The Netherlands is a small country with an outsized role in global trade. Choose a freight forwarder that can make this gateway to Europe an even more valuable part of your supply chain.
