Digital Freight Forwarder

Shipping from Philippines to the USA and Beyond

Flexport is a top-5 international freight forwarder for Philippines-USA ocean trade. Our resources and technology are ready to help you plug the Philippines into your supply chain.

Philippines major ports
Philippines Shipping Keys to Success

Insist on full visibility from origin to destination for all shipments. Proactively manage suppliers with automated order management, while closing any gaps with logistics partners. Flexport’s platform for global logistics puts it all within reach.

See What's Possible on the Flexport Platform

Approach The Philippines With Insight

Be Flexible With Gateway Options

The Philippines is a secondary market, whose ports feed into Asia gateways to the USA/EU. Flexport can help you choose the best gateway to minimize delays.

Plan for World-Class Traffic Jams

Traffic in Manila can be among the worst in the world. Plan shipping schedules to avoid peak delivery hours whenever possible.

Ground Zero for Tropical Storms

The Philippines may be the most exposed country in the world to tropical storms. Flexport can add agility to your supply chain as it faces typhoons, floods, and their impacts.

Grow Your Philippines Trade Strategy

Flexport has the technology and resources in place to help you trade between the Philippines and the countries most important to your business.

Philippines top export partners
Dedicated Customer Service, Backed by Data

Always-on access to a dedicated service team that sees the data you see: real-time tracking, exception alerts, inventory insights. So every conversation is in context. And every interaction is more productive.

Extra Advantage in Every Mode

Ocean Freight

When shipping to or from Philippines, Flexport’s Ocean services offer more visibility, reliability, and savings potential.

Air Freight

Get Philippines-tailored solutions—backed by data and led by experts—to optimize your air strategy and increase ROI.

Ground Transportation

Gain transparency and peace of mind with our integrated tracking tools and our vetted transport partners.

Global Trade

Use the customs brokerage and trade advisory powered by experts in using data to unlock cost savings and strategic advantage.