Digital Freight Forwarder

Shipping from Singapore to the USA and Beyond

Shipping freight from or to Singapore? Use the international freight forwarder with the world-class technology and local footprint to make Singapore a more valuable part of your supply chain.

Singapore major ports
Singapore Shipping Keys to Success

Insist on full visibility from origin to destination for all shipments. Proactively manage suppliers with automated order management, while closing any gaps with logistics partners. Flexport’s platform for global logistics puts it all within reach.

See What's Possible on the Flexport Platform

Approach Singapore With Insight

Licensed to Fly?

Do your shipper and air cargo agent have the right licenses? Singapore simplifies trade for those who know how to follow all its rules.

Your Multimodal Multiplier

Singapore is a consolidation point and hub for both air and ocean freight, increasing your multimodal options for raising supply chain efficiency.

Track Down Incentives

Singapore gives importers/exporters robust incentives, including Major Exporter Scheme, Temporary Import, and GST deferment. Our customs and trade experts can help you choose.

Grow Your Singapore Trade Strategy

Singapore is a major crossroads for global trade. Flexport's technology and local footprint make it easy to plug Singapore into your supply chain.

Singapore top export partners
Dedicated Customer Service, Backed by Data

Always-on access to a dedicated service team that sees the data you see: real-time tracking, exception alerts, inventory insights. So every conversation is in context. And every interaction is more productive.

Extra Advantage in Every Mode

Ocean Freight

When shipping to or from Singapore, Flexport’s Ocean services offer more visibility, reliability, and savings potential.

Air Freight

Get Singapore-tailored solutions—backed by data and led by experts—to optimize your air strategy and increase ROI.

Ground Transportation

Gain transparency and peace of mind with our integrated tracking tools and our vetted transport partners.

Global Trade

Use the customs brokerage and trade advisory powered by experts in using data to unlock cost savings and strategic advantage.