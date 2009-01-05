Digital Freight Forwarder
Shipping from the UK to the USA and Beyond
You can rely on Flexport’s technology and people to bring you unprecedented visibility and control despite Brexit, COVID, and whatever disruption hits supply chains next.
UK Shipping Keys to Success
You can rely on Flexport’s technology and people to bring you unprecedented visibility and control despite Brexit, COVID, and whatever disruption hits supply chains next.
See What's Possible on the Flexport Platform
Approach the United Kingdom With Insight
Post-Brexit Port Congestion
Heavy congestion can make your choice of import gateway critical. Felixstowe and Southampton, among UK ports, have been especially hard hit.
Carrier or Merchant, Road or Rail?
For inland UK services, your choice of carrier or merchant haulage is critical—as is considering rail, especially for delivery to the North.
Ocean Alliance Flexibility
Carrier TAWB routes to the Americas typically include just one UK port per service string, making strong relationships with all carriers key to preserving your choice of ports.
Built for Dynamic Trade Conditions
Flexport’s platform for global logistics and experts can make your supply chain agile enough to weather perfect (and imperfect) storms.
Dedicated Customer Service, Backed by Data
Always-on access to a dedicated service team that sees the data you see: real-time tracking, exception alerts, inventory insights. So every conversation is in context. And every interaction is more productive.
Extra Advantage in Every Mode
Ocean Freight
When shipping from from the USA to UK or other major trade lanes, Flexport’s Ocean services offer more visibility, reliability, and savings potential.
Air Freight
Get UK-tailored solutions—backed by data and led by experts—to optimize your Air strategy and increase ROI.
Ground Transportation
Gain transparency and peace of mind with our integrated tracking tools and our vetted transport partners.
Global Trade
Use the customs brokerage and trade advisory powered by experts in using data to unlock cost savings and strategic advantage.