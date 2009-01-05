POWER YOUR SUPPLY CHAIN WITH DATA
- Reduce freight costs
- Shorter transit lead times
- Lower stockout percentages
- Increased cash flow
Our consultative sessions have helped clients achieve significant savings, boost revenue and optimise operations. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to gain a competitive edge through the power of data.
Flexport Platform
Unchain Your Supply Chain
Picture freight without constraint. The Flexport Platform is your supply chain source of truth. Automate orders. Onboard suppliers. Book logistics. Track cargo. A single dashboard speeds workflows and surfaces insights.
Take Control of Your Supply Chain
Move Freight
Shipping your goods via Flexport ocean or air options enables you to take decisions based on your inventory needs.
Clear Customs
Our technology maximizes the value of your customs data to the rest of your business.
Track Inventory
Track vessels, containers, and goods down to the SKU. Get end-to-end visibility and control anywhere in the world.
Reduce Carbon
Hit your impact goals by going carbon neutral. It’s easy to manage your emissions with powerful tools and reports that span Flexport or other logistics providers.
A Control Tower for Your Supply Chain
Say goodbye to endless spreadsheets, emails, and headaches and say hello to your team’s new single source of truth. Track your freight at the SKU level. Landed costs. Insights. Analytics. Accurate answers for everyone on the Flexport platform.
Track More Relevant Information
Stop sifting through your inbox to find information about your shipments. We offer shipment-specific messaging: every shipment includes an activity feed and in-line message thread to show what’s been done and what needs to happen next.
Why Customers Ship Their Freight With Flexport
"Flexport equips us with the right insights and tools to improve our operations, saving time, money, and reducing our environmental impact."
Maria Venus (Sustainability Environmental Manager, FJÄLLRÄVEN)
"Ultimately what Flexport brought to us was the ability to analyse and make smarter decisions, through a more holistic view of our supply chain."
Julia Assarsson (Head of Inbound and Customs, NA-KD)
"In Flexport, we have a truly dependable partner at our side who is always able to respond quickly to our questions."
Benjamin Penderock (Product Manager, DOTLUX)
Our Vision
One Seamless World. No More Black Box.
Look around your room. Everything you see was built all over the world. Yet, though we're more connected than ever, our ability to ship, store, and trade goods has remained fragmented. It takes up to 20 companies to move one shipment, each with its own systems and processes.
Flexport’s Platform simplifies global trade by connecting everyone in the supply chain. We’re setting a new standard for global trade.