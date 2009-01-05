Flexport has a clear vision to reinvent and digitize the supply chain and make global trade easy for everyone.

We are building a fullstack, end-to-end global supply chain business that uses technology to enable capacity building for our customers, from large, multinational enterprise businesses to SMBs.

We want to bring hundreds of thousands of businesses together over time to create scale that enables those smaller businesses the ability to achieve the transparency, cost, speed, and quality that today is reserved only for the largest of enterprises.