Capital
Trade Financing You Can Trust
Flexport Capital's non-dilutive, flexible trade financing helps match inventory and cash flow to revenue.
Trusted By Leading Brands
WHO WE ARE
Supply Chains Are Complicated. Trade Financing Doesn't Have To Be.
Flexport Capital provides trade finance resources to companies without complex fee structures, onerous documentation or multi-month diligence processes common in traditional lending. Invest in your growth drivers, instead of floating your balance sheet on a container ship.
Importers and exporters
Invoices financed
Supplier countries served
Finance your inventory purchases for up to 120 days to plan further in advance, procure larger quantities, and find more competitive prices.
Finance your inventory purchases for up to 120 days to plan further in advance, procure larger quantities, and find more competitive prices.
Advantages
Extend Runway
Our facilities allow you to buy inventory without using dilutive equity capital.
Free Up Cash
We enable you to access cash tied up in inventory, so you can invest more in growth.
Document Light
Our loan agreements are short and straightforward.
Flexible Limits for Seasonality
We can provide temporary increases to support your inventory build for peak season.
How Flexport Trade Finance Works
1
We give you a credit limit, and you finance inventory and logistics costs on as many invoices as you’d like, up to that limit.
2
Each invoice that you finance has a fixed term of 60-120 days.
3
Your outstanding balance will change over time as you pay down financed invoices and finance new invoices as they’re issued.
What Customers Say
Flexport Capital
How Kitchenware Brand Caraway Serves Up Year-Round Sales Success with Flexport Capital
CFO Mindset
Get started
Apply for Capital Now
Unlock faster growth for your business.