Get your duty drawback refunds from U.S. CBP within 1 day of filing instead of up to 9 months later.

Duty drawback can result in large sums coming back to your company. Flexport streamlines filings for a new way to claim your cash. Avoid the hassle of waiting up to 9 months for a check from U.S. Customs and inject 70% of approved duty drawback claims back into your business within 1 day of filing through Flexport’s Instant Duty Drawback program.