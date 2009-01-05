Skip to content
Capital

Trade Financing You Can Trust

Flexport Capital's non-dilutive, flexible trade financing helps match inventory and cash flow to revenue.

Flexport Trade Finance

Trusted By Leading Brands

  • Branch-logo
  • fable-logo
  • caraway-logo
  • honeylove-logo
  • cozy-earth-logo
  • baseballism-logo

WHO WE ARE

Supply Chains Are Complicated. Trade Financing Doesn't Have To Be.

Flexport Capital provides trade finance resources to companies without complex fee structures, onerous documentation or multi-month diligence processes common in traditional lending. Invest in your growth drivers, instead of floating your balance sheet on a container ship.

500+

Importers and exporters

$1B+

Invoices financed

30+

Supplier countries served

Finance your inventory purchases for up to 120 days to plan further in advance, procure larger quantities, and find more competitive prices.

Growing companies have limited cash on hand to pay vendors before they get paid by customers. Flexport Capital eliminates this funding gap by allowing companies to tap into financing of up to 120 days on their inventory purchases. Preserve your equity and redirect working capital to growth activities.

Flexport warehouse trade finance

    Advantages

    demo-advantages-1

    Extend Runway

    Our facilities allow you to buy inventory without using dilutive equity capital.

    demo-advantages-3

    Free Up Cash

    We enable you to access cash tied up in inventory, so you can invest more in growth.

    demo-advantages-2

    Document Light

    Our loan agreements are short and straightforward.

    demo-advantages-4

    Flexible Limits for Seasonality

    We can provide temporary increases to support your inventory build for peak season.

    How Flexport Trade Finance Works

    demo-works-1

    1

    We give you a credit limit, and you finance inventory and logistics costs on as many invoices as you’d like, up to that limit.

    demo-works-2

    2

    Each invoice that you finance has a fixed term of 60-120 days.

    demo-works-3

    3

    Your outstanding balance will change over time as you pay down financed invoices and finance new invoices as they’re issued.

    • Because if we used Flexport Capital, we realized we could fuel our business by putting more inventory in our warehouses...We are growing double-digit year over year now and that is driven by more variability provided by having more capital.

      Nico Fedrigo

      Finance Director, Plugable

    caraway story card
    Caraway Logo card

    Flexport Capital

    How Kitchenware Brand Caraway Serves Up Year-Round Sales Success with Flexport Capital

    Baseballism customer story card
    baseballism card logo

    Flexport Capital

    Lifestyle Brand Baseballism Reaches 30 New Markets With Logistics Funding

    Plugable Photo
    Plugable Logo

    Flexport Capital

    Plugable Powers Nonstop Growth with Flexport Capital

    CFO Mindset

    CFO mindset card

    VIDEO

    CFO Mindset with Jon Blair

    CFO mindset card

    VIDEO

    CFO Mindset with Matt Parry

    CFO mindset card

    VIDEO

    CFO Mindset with Jeff Hannam

