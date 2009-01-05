« Back to Flexport Integrations
BigCommerce
eCommerce for a New Era
What is BigCommerce?
BigCommerce is a flexible, open SaaS eCommerce engine that provides you with the tools and freedom to scale your way. Trusted by over 60,000 brands across 120 countries, BigCommerce has blazing fast page speeds and powerful APIs that help fuel thousands of small, medium, and large-scale businesses.
BigCommerce’s advanced capabilities, combined with a rich portfolio of technology and agency partners, help brands across the globe innovate and succeed.
Create an online storefront
- Page Builder – Easily launch and edit site pages with a drag-and-drop solution – no coding required.
- Theme Customization – Fully customizable themes that make controlling the look of your brand easy.
- Flexible, Global Commerce – Create localized shopping experiences with superior support for multiple currencies, marketplaces and social channels around the world.
Manage your products and customers
- Product options – Showcase up to 600 product variant SKUs, including different sizes, colors and more.
- Efficient order management – Manage your orders within the BigCommerce control panel or push to your external order management system.
- Precise inventory management �– Keep inventory on track across your online and offline channels seamlessly.
Easily integrate your omnichannel technology
- Payment solutions – Make it easier for your customers to pay with dozens of digital wallets like Amazon Pay, Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal and more.
- Key channel integrations – Sell where your customers are shopping by integrating with top marketplaces such as Amazon, eBay, Buy on Google, Walmart, Wish and more.
- Social commerce – Capture more customers on social channels through our native integrations to Facebook and Instagram.
Connect Flexport and BigCommerce
