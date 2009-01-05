One Click Integrations
Acenda
Acenda is a cloud eCommerce platform designed for brand manufacturers who embrace a direct to consumer strategy. Sellers can use Acenda to syndicate to major marketplaces like Amazon, Walmart, eBay, Target, and more.
BigCommerce
BigCommerce can power your eCommerce efforts with an easy way to build a website, integrate your channels, and fulfill orders with Flexport.
ChannelAdvisor
ChannelAdvisor is an eCommerce cloud platform whose mission is to connect and optimize the world's commerce. Thousands of customers use ChannelAdvisor to securely power their sales and optimize fulfillment.
eBay
eBay is one of the largest and most well-known online marketplaces in the world, with 183 million active buyers, more than 25 million sellers, and billions in revenue every year. Connect Flexport and eBay directly.
Etsy
Get started with our Etsy Direct Integration now so that Flexport may automatically import and fulfill your Etsy orders! Get access to the 46+ million active users spending billions of dollars each year.
Facebook Shops
Facebook leveraged the most used social media platform in the world to create a thriving eCommerce marketplace with 85% of the orders on all social media coming from Facebook Shops. Connect your account directly with Flexport now!
Geekseller
GeekSeller is a multi-channel Commerce platform allowing sellers to manage their product data, inventory levels, and orders from one place while synchronizing quantities across online marketplaces.
Linnworks
Linnworks connects and automates all the different parts of your selling processes. Spend less time on order processing, labels, picking, packing and spreadsheets, and more time leading your business.
Listing Mirror
Listing Mirror aims to simplify the process of growing your business. Use them to list items, manage fulfillment, and sync inventory. They are constantly in search of ways to improve upon and streamline their products.
ReturnGo
ReturnGo integrates with your eCommerce store to let you easily manage your returns from start to finish including customer requests, processing, shipping, tracking, and restocking.
Returnly
Returnly is a fully-branded and customizable returns center that provides a seamless, self-service online return experience and allows your business to engage with your customers at the point of return.
Sellbrite
Sellbrite helps brands & retailers list and sell their products online. With a simple, intuitive interface, Sellbrite provides powerful tools and automation to simplify listing, prevent overselling, and optimize fulfillment.
SellerActive
SellerActive is a multi-channel management tool that helps businesses expand marketplace presence. Upload listings to multiple channels and automate repricing with pricing rules that capture the Buy Box 72% of the time.
Shopify
Shopify makes it super simple to build your own online store. You can also list your products on marketplaces like eBay and Walmart through plugins on their app store, including InkFrog. Leverage Flexport to fulfill your Shopify orders.
SPS Commerce
SPS Commerce is a managed service that helps suppliers like you connect to thousands of retailers and distributors through robust EDI integrations. SPS received your EDI 850 Purchases orders and sends them to Flexport for us to ship those POS according to the receiving compliance standards of your buyer.
Walmart
Walmart is the third largest online retailer in the U.S, boasting over 130 million unique monthly visitors. Flexport supports a direct integration into Walmart Marketplace, free of charge.
Wish
Wish is a popular global shopping app that sells 800,000+ items per day to 27 million monthly active users. It's the second most downloaded shopping app worldwide and operates in more than 120 countries.
WooCommerce
Add the WooCommerce plugin to any WordPress site and set up a new store in minutes. Get secure payments, configurable shipping options, and more, out of the box - for free! WooCommerce powers more than 2,000,000 active stores across the globe.
