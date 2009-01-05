« Back to Flexport Integrations

ReturnGO

Automated returns management system

ReturnGO is an AI-driven returns management platform that addresses the challenges caused by returns in the eCommerce industry. Using a self-service customer portal and an efficient returns management dashboard, ReturnGO makes managing returns easy.

Customize Your Return Policy

Define your return policy rules – which items are eligible, the return time frame, any additional fees, and types of returns offered (exchanges, refunds, store credit).

ReturnGO’s Return Score AI algorithm creates a variety of options for your customers to choose from as their preferred alternative to refunds, maximizing your profit and LTV.

