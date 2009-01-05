« Back to Flexport Integrations
ReturnGO
Automated returns management system
ReturnGO is an AI-driven returns management platform that addresses the challenges caused by returns in the eCommerce industry. Using a self-service customer portal and an efficient returns management dashboard, ReturnGO makes managing returns easy.
Customize Your Return Policy
Define your return policy rules – which items are eligible, the return time frame, any additional fees, and types of returns offered (exchanges, refunds, store credit).
ReturnGO’s Return Score AI algorithm creates a variety of options for your customers to choose from as their preferred alternative to refunds, maximizing your profit and LTV.
• Refund to the original payment method
• Refund as store credit
• One-click exchange
• Refund to bank account
• Keep the item
• Ship back later
Create a Branded Return Portal
Customize a self-service returns portal through which your customers can request to return or exchange products.
ReturnGO integrates with your eCommerce store, and your return portal blends in seamlessly with your store’s design and layout. Fully customize your return portal layout, logo, colors, design, and labels to fit your brand.
Easily Track Your Returns in One Place
Track and manage return requests in one place. Set up custom return rules and statuses, send automated emails to your customers, and track data about your returns.
By connecting to your Flexport account you can easily manage your returns from start to finish.
ReturnGO has been one of the most popular return solutions since it launched in 2020. Over 2,000 merchants of all types and sizes around the world use ReturnGO, from small eCommerce businesses to leading global brands such as Decathlon and Tupperware.