Shopify
Own your eCommerce presence
What is Shopify?
Shopify allows you to bring your products to life with an eCommerce website.
- Bring your brand to life with 70+ customizable, responsive themes.
- Create your store with a drag-and-drop store builder
- Bring your own custom domain or purchase one through Shopify.
With our Shopify + Deliverr integration, sellers can boost their Shopify conversions with reliable, affordable fast shipping.
Build an online store
Shopify allows you to hit the ground running and make your first sale quickly. Just choose a theme, customize your site, add products, and begin processing credit card orders.
Inventory management
Track your inventory to know when it’s time to reorder and prevent out-of-stock items. Offer various product variations, optimize your product pages for SEO, and organize products by category, type, season, sale, and more.
Get a clear view of your analytics
Shopify’s analytics dashboard shows sellers a clear picture of sales, orders, and traffic, providing actionable insights for your store. Analyse product reports in one dashboard, connect Google Analytics, and export the reports you need.
Connect Flexport and Shopify
Free integration in just a few clicks