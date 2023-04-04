Skip to content
  • English
  • 简体中文
Talk to an ExpertGet Started
Get Started
Flexport-Shopify Logo-Locku@3x

Shopify Shipping Made Easy with the Flexport App

Shipping with Shopify just got a whole lot easier. Get your inventory where you need in just a few clicks. Quote, book, track, and replenish inventory for your Shopify store all in one platform.

Image of a Shopy merchant shipping their freight with visibility using the Flepxort App in Shopify

Flexport Makes Shipping on Shopify Easy

Life just got easier for merchants shipping on Shopify

Install App

Install App with just a few clicks

Get Freight Estimates

Get ocean freight estimates for FCL, LCL and Flow Direct with no commitment to book or enroll/connect with Flexport.

Review a breakdown of charges and transit times. Flexport's freight estimates provide you with transparency about the real times and comprehensive costs that matter most to you, meaning less hidden costs and time increases down the line.

markdown image

Enroll or Connect with Flexport

Shopify store owners/staff can connect their store with an existing Flexport account or create a new Flexport account within the app using our streamlined enrollment process requiring minimal inputs from merchants and at no additional cost.

Create Bookings & Get Updates

Once your store is connected and authenticated with Flexport, you can submit or initiate a new booking using saved estimates.

Once the quote is accepted, you will work with the Flexport team for onboarding.

markdown image

Track your shipments and Inventory in transit

After your booking is confirmed, track your shipment progress from origin to destination with SKU-level inventory tracking and visibility with milestone updates and shipment movement timelines.

markdown image

What's coming next? Check out our Roadmap

  • Expanded Freight Service Offerings:
    • Air freight
  • Expanded Non-Freight Service Offerings as add ons:
    • Flexport Capital
    • Insurance
    • Cargo protection

Who is this App for?

  • Shopify merchants shipping products to U.S. customers.
  • APAC suppliers who own Shopify storefronts for their shippers.
  • You don’t have to be well-versed in the industry because Flexport has the 24/7 customer care you need to get you up and running.

Keep up with our roadmap to see how our coverage options continue to grow!

What does this App do?

  1. Choose the best ocean freight services for your business with LCL and FCL offerings.
  2. Seamlessly integrate your Shopify Product Library.
  3. SKU-level visibility to inventory in transit from factory to fulfillment center.
  4. 24/7 support from Flexport’s logistics experts on customs clearance, cargo insurance, working capital, and more!

Where does the Flexport App ship?

  • APAC to US
    • China to US
    • Vietnam to US
    • Taiwan to US
    • India to US
    • Australia to US
  • Coming soon:
    • EU to US

Your Shopify Shipping Questions Answered