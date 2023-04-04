Shopify Shipping Made Easy with the Flexport App

Life just got easier for merchants shipping on Shopify

Get Freight Estimates

Get ocean freight estimates for FCL, LCL and Flow Direct with no commitment to book or enroll/connect with Flexport.

Review a breakdown of charges and transit times. Flexport's freight estimates provide you with transparency about the real times and comprehensive costs that matter most to you, meaning less hidden costs and time increases down the line.

Enroll or Connect with Flexport

Shopify store owners/staff can connect their store with an existing Flexport account or create a new Flexport account within the app using our streamlined enrollment process requiring minimal inputs from merchants and at no additional cost.

Create Bookings & Get Updates

Once your store is connected and authenticated with Flexport, you can submit or initiate a new booking using saved estimates.

Once the quote is accepted, you will work with the Flexport team for onboarding.

Track your shipments and Inventory in transit

After your booking is confirmed, track your shipment progress from origin to destination with SKU-level inventory tracking and visibility with milestone updates and shipment movement timelines.

What's coming next? Check out our Roadmap