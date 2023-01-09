Flexport+ Free Trial Promotion Terms and Conditions

All Qualified Persons (defined below) shall receive a trial Flexport+ membership at no cost for a period of not less than 90 days (the “Free Membership”) subject to the following terms and conditions.

Qualified Person: (a) Any existing U.S. based customer of Flexport, Inc. and its subsidiaries (collectively, “Flexport”) as of August 31, 2023, who creates an account on the Flexport Seller Portal found at portal.flexport.com (the “Seller Portal App”) on or before September 30, 2023 (“Existing Customer”); (b) any new U.S. based customer of Flexport who creates an account on the Seller Portal App on or before December 31, 2023 (“New Customer”).

What Is Included In The Qualified Person’s Free Membership:

Priority handling of the international segment of freight shipments when the Qualified Person books a shipment on specified trade lanes and/or by certain modes (i.e., by ocean or by air) as Flexport may designate from time-to-time.

The ability to apply for Flexport Plus Supply Chain Financing. All applications are subject to credit approval. Approved applicants will be required to sign a finance agreement that will govern the repayment and financing terms.

Access to 1:1 consultative assistance as determined by Flexport which may cover aspects of international and U.S. domestic transportation, supply chain logistics management and customs.

Invitations to events involving industry leaders that highlight and promote international trade, transportation, logistics and supply chain issues.

If a Qualified Person purchases storage, fulfillment or distribution services in conjunction with freight services (meaning ocean, air or trucking transportation services) for a particular shipment, and the Qualified Person stores pallets from this shipment in Flexport Reserve Storage, then, at the next monthly billing period, the Qualified Person shall receive a credit equal to one (1) full month of pallet storage per pallet stored. For example, if a Qualified Person purchases freight services to transport four (4) pallets to a Flexport Reserve Storage facility, then, at the next full month billing period, Flexport will credit the Qualified Person’s account in an amount equal to the storage charges for the four (4) pallets. The amount of the credit will be calculated using Flexport’s per pallet storage rates in effect at the time the credit is calculated. Once a pallet has been used to calculate a monthly credit it shall not be used to calculate any future credits. Pallets that are not subject to storage charges shall not be included when calculating the credit.

When a Qualified Person purchases case preparation (a/k/a “case prep”) services in conjunction with freight services for a particular shipment, the per case service charge shall be reduced from Flexport’s standard rate of $.50 per case/carton to a discounted rate of $.40 per case/carton.

Free Membership Termination: The Free Membership of an Existing Customer shall terminate automatically at 11:59 pm on December 31, 2023. The Free Membership of a New Customer shall terminate automatically 90 calendar days from the date the New Customer creates its account on the Seller Portal App.

These terms and conditions govern the benefits that a Qualified Person will receive from their Free Membership and they constitute the complete statement of any rights or benefits a Qualified Person may receive from their Free Membership in Flexport+. Flexport reserves the right to change these terms and conditions at any time.

All other services a Qualified Person receives from Flexport are subject to and governed by the terms and conditions available at www.flexport.com/terms-and-conditions/.

[Effective 9-1-2023]