Flexport General Rate and Quote Terms and Conditions

GENERAL TERMS:

All rates are based on dry, standard weight general cargo and will be subject to any overweight, HAZMAT, density limits, stackability or special equipment surcharges if applicable, unless otherwise specified. Rates for commodities other than general cargo (e.g., batteries and hazmat will be provided upon verification of MSDS). Cargo that is unknown, or determined to be perishable, temp-controlled, pharmaceuticals, live animals, oversize or Out of Gauge (OOG), Aircraft On Ground (AOG) or any other category of cargo that is not general cargo and covered by our general rates below will require rate modification unless such rate modification is specifically identified in the rate provided. Flexport reserves the right to review and reassess rates if the cargo characteristics deviate from the information provided to Flexport at the time a rate was provided.

Rate sheets and quote(s) shall be kept confidential. Any breach of this confidentiality may give rise to a cause of action for damages and all other equitable relief available by law or equity.

All applicable charges shall be determined based on the actual weight and dimensions of the cargo as tendered.

Rates exclude VAT (where applicable).

Rates are valid as per the validity period stated in the rate sheet or quote (the “Contractual Validity Period”). Without limiting the foregoing, rate sheets will include an offer date, an effective date, and an expiration date, all of which are material terms that shall govern the validity of the rates stated therein. Methods of acceptance are specified in sections “International Shipments - Ocean, Air and Rail Services” and “U.S. Ocean Trade Lane / NRA”.

If Flexport has not provided a rate sheet and/or quote that remains valid, under section 5 above, to Customer, then Flexport reserves the right to apply spot pricing rates as of the date Flexport receives the cargo for transport

Rates will be subject to local origin or destination charges. It is expressly reserved that Flexport has the right to collect local origin or destination charges from any party associated with the Bill of Lading irrespective of specified incoterm.

Freight shall be paid in the currency in which it is quoted. Flexport reserves the right to apply a Currency Adjustment Factor (CAF) surcharge.

Rates are subject to capacity available and may be subject to surcharges such as but not limited to, Peak Season Surcharge (PSS), Panama Canal surcharge and/or (for spot rates) General Rate Increase (GRI) to the extent allowable under applicable law.

Flexport reserves the right to pass through any carrier-imposed surcharge (e.g. fuel charges, security charges, congestion charges, VGM charges, equipment charges, (air) port related surcharges, terminal waiting time, and all similar charges ) or surcharges that are the result of legislation changes or sanctions, that are not in the tariff, as they are incurred and allowed under applicable law. Customer understands that these surcharges may occur without prior notice.

Rates do not include accessorials, such as but not limited to warehousing, labeling, palletization, storage, insurance, duties, taxes, appointment fees, special delivery fees, order management services, or any other services, unless otherwise specified. Cargo insurance is available for separate purchase at time of shipping and is not included in the rate provided.

All quotes for insurance coverage are provided by Flexport’s licensed insurance subsidiary and are based on information provided by Customer. Rates are for information purposes only and intended to provide the customer with a brief overview of the coverages provided. It is not intended to provide the customer with all policy exclusions, limitations and conditions. The precise coverage afforded is subject to the terms, conditions, and exclusions of the policies issued. All insurance quotes are for reference purposes only and must be agreed to in writing by Customer.

All transit times are estimates only and are not guaranteed. Estimates are based on underlying carrier schedules when available and assume timely Customs release. Transit times are subject to change without notice.

Additional services requested after following the quote has been issued, will be charged as per Flexport tariff, written notice or per outlay.

Flexport reserves the right to charge for freight if Customer cancels an air shipment within 48 hours of estimated time of departure or within 2 days prior to SI cut-off for ocean shipments.

Any rate term detailed in a Rate Sheet shall supersede what is listed in a Request for Proposal or Request for Quote.

All rate quotes and booking acknowledgments are sent to Customer via email or Flexport’s online platform. To adjust your notification settings, please visit your User Profile at https://app.flexport.com/users/sign_in.