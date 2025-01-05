Flexport General Rate and Quote Terms and Conditions
GENERAL TERMS:
All rates are based on dry, standard weight general cargo and will be subject to any overweight, HAZMAT, density limits, stackability or special equipment surcharges if applicable, unless otherwise specified. Rates for commodities other than general cargo (e.g., batteries and hazmat will be provided upon verification of MSDS). Cargo that is unknown, or determined to be perishable, temp-controlled, pharmaceuticals, live animals, oversize or Out of Gauge (OOG), Aircraft On Ground (AOG) or any other category of cargo that is not general cargo and covered by our general rates below will require rate modification unless such rate modification is specifically identified in the rate provided. Flexport reserves the right to review and reassess rates if the cargo characteristics deviate from the information provided to Flexport at the time a rate was provided.
Rate sheets and quote(s) shall be kept confidential. Any breach of this confidentiality may give rise to a cause of action for damages and all other equitable relief available by law or equity.
All applicable charges shall be determined based on the actual weight and dimensions of the cargo as tendered.
Rates exclude VAT (where applicable).
Rates are valid as per the validity period stated in the rate sheet or quote (the “Contractual Validity Period”). Without limiting the foregoing, rate sheets will include an offer date, an effective date, and an expiration date, all of which are material terms that shall govern the validity of the rates stated therein. Methods of acceptance are specified in sections “International Shipments - Ocean, Air and Rail Services” and “U.S. Ocean Trade Lane / NRA”.
If Flexport has not provided a rate sheet and/or quote that remains valid, under section 5 above, to Customer, then Flexport reserves the right to apply spot pricing rates as of the date Flexport receives the cargo for transport
Rates will be subject to local origin or destination charges. It is expressly reserved that Flexport has the right to collect local origin or destination charges from any party associated with the Bill of Lading irrespective of specified incoterm.
Freight shall be paid in the currency in which it is quoted. Flexport reserves the right to apply a Currency Adjustment Factor (CAF) surcharge.
Rates are subject to capacity available and may be subject to surcharges such as but not limited to, Peak Season Surcharge (PSS), Panama Canal surcharge and/or (for spot rates) General Rate Increase (GRI) to the extent allowable under applicable law.
Flexport reserves the right to pass through any carrier-imposed surcharge (e.g. fuel charges, security charges, congestion charges, VGM charges, equipment charges, (air) port related surcharges, terminal waiting time, and all similar charges ) or surcharges that are the result of legislation changes or sanctions, that are not in the tariff, as they are incurred and allowed under applicable law. Customer understands that these surcharges may occur without prior notice.
Rates do not include accessorials, such as but not limited to warehousing, labeling, palletization, storage, insurance, duties, taxes, appointment fees, special delivery fees, order management services, or any other services, unless otherwise specified. Cargo insurance is available for separate purchase at time of shipping and is not included in the rate provided.
All quotes for insurance coverage are provided by Flexport’s licensed insurance subsidiary and are based on information provided by Customer. Rates are for information purposes only and intended to provide the customer with a brief overview of the coverages provided. It is not intended to provide the customer with all policy exclusions, limitations and conditions. The precise coverage afforded is subject to the terms, conditions, and exclusions of the policies issued. All insurance quotes are for reference purposes only and must be agreed to in writing by Customer.
All transit times are estimates only and are not guaranteed. Estimates are based on underlying carrier schedules when available and assume timely Customs release. Transit times are subject to change without notice.
Additional services requested after following the quote has been issued, will be charged as per Flexport tariff, written notice or per outlay.
Flexport reserves the right to charge for freight if Customer cancels an air shipment within 48 hours of estimated time of departure or within 2 days prior to SI cut-off for ocean shipments.
Any rate term detailed in a Rate Sheet shall supersede what is listed in a Request for Proposal or Request for Quote.
All rate quotes and booking acknowledgments are sent to Customer via email or Flexport’s online platform. To adjust your notification settings, please visit your User Profile at https://app.flexport.com/users/sign_in.
All transactions are subject to Flexport's Terms and Conditions available at https://www.flexport.com/terms-and-conditions and FMC Ocean Tariff available at www.dpiusa.com/tariffs.
FCL TERMS:
Rates provided are for the container size(s) specified on the rate sheet. Any shipment request for a container size not priced in the bid will be subject to spot pricing.
Rates (NAC) are based on an agreed upon weekly allocation per lane, adjusted for volume performance if needed. By default the weekly allocation is deduced from the volume per lane as provided over the rate validity in the offer. Flexport reserves the right to provide spot pricing for any volume above weekly agreed upon allocation per shipping lane.
In the event the carrier adjusts service offering, (i.e. but not limited to blank sailings, string adjustments, port omissions), Flexport will use best efforts to provide a suitable alternative. This may impact or change the original schedule, routing and/or rate or quote which will be passed on to Customer.
Ocean freight rates are subject to Bunker Adjustment Factor (BAF), Low Sulfur Surcharge (LSS), Entry Summary Declaration (ENS) and Emission Trading System charge (ETS) in accordance with the tariff. The BAF, LSS, and ETS baseline shared in the Rate Sheet is indicative. BAF, LSS and ETS levels will be confirmed by Flexport before the start of each validity period and/or quarter.
Demurrage and Detention freetime will be charged based upon Flexport Standard per port terms and tariffs (23-030, 23-040) unless explicitly specified.
Shipments will be subject to additional port or wharfage charges where applicable and are subject to change without notice.
LCL TERMS:
LCL Ocean Freight Rates are subject to a minimum of one weight or measure equivalent, whichever is greater.
All LCL rates and charges will be billed on chargeable weight defined by 1:6 dimensional ratio, i.e chargeable weight equals maximum of (Gross Weight, Volume * 1000/6).
LCL Cargo will be measured at a freight unit conversion rate of 7 CBMs = 1 unit. For buyers consol the conversion is 9 CBMs = 1 unit
Shipments will be subject to additional port or wharfage charges where applicable and are subject to change without notice.
AIR TERMS:
All rates and charges will be billed on chargeable weight defined by 1:6 dimensional ratio, i.e chargeable weight equals maximum of (Gross Weight, Volume * 1000/6).
Rates are valid for the validity, transit, package dimensions and commodity quoted. Any and all cargo with characteristics different than those quoted per the rate will be subject to change with or without prior notice.
Air freight rates are based on the estimated weights, volumes, and measurements of cargo provided by the customer. If any deviation occurs between booking and actual figures, Flexport may update pricing based on actual figures.
Fuel and security surcharges (e.g. based on EU Aviation Security Regulation) will vary by origin as per public market index or airline index, whichever standard is applicable, identified by Flexport and will be passed on as incurred without prior notice.
Main freight transit times are calculated in quantities of number of calendar days from CFS to CFS (including consolidation and deconsolidation time) and exclude Sundays, public and observed holidays.
Rates are valid for the period stated within the rate and subject to maximum weekly volumes stated in the proposal.
If Flexport faces a deadfreight penalty or cancellation fee driven by wrong booking information/late cancellation (within 48h of departure of the booked flight), Flexport will charge the client with the fee.
In case equipment is provided the general conditions for use of ULD’s/equipment will apply.
The free storage time, unless otherwise specifically agreed in writing, is 48 hours for all airfreight. After expiry of the free storage period, customer will be charged based upon Flexport Standard per airport or warehouse terms and tariffs.
Flexport will pass through at cost any fees incurred due to examinations of cargo. Fees may include, but are not limited to, transfer to the exam sites and detention related fees and costs.
INTERMODAL/ROAD TRANSPORT TERMS:
Rates to/from customer declared address excluding fuel surcharge (“FSC”) levels. FSC will be subject to float on a monthly basis.
Rates apply to one loading and one unloading address unless otherwise specified.
Rates to/from declared address are based on two hours free live unload/load for Full Trailer or Container Loads, 15 minutes for Less Trailer Loads and will be subject to unloading/load time surcharges after free time expires.
Pick up and delivery rates are subject to additional accessorials such as, but not limited to:
For Europe: specific terminal pick-up or delivery, toll surcharge, generator set, extra stop, tip-chassis, DG surcharge, night wait, weekend service, seal, de-gassing, side loader, container storage, government mandatory charges, empty container pick-up and/or return etc.
For the US: chassis rent, chassis split, pre-pull, port congestion, wait time, overweight/tri-axle fee, warehousing, labeling, palletization etc.
If required, these accessories will be invoiced as per Flexport standard tariff.
[US only] US trucking services are provided by Flexport International LLC, an FMCSA licensed property broker USDOT #2594279, MC#906604-B and FMC 025219/001. The rates specified in Flexport's Standard Trucking Accessorial Rate Sheet apply to all trucking services, unless otherwise agreed to in writing by Flexport International LLC, and are available upon request.
CUSTOMS TERMS:
Rates are not inclusive of customs clearance or import duties and/or taxes in any region (subject to commercial value, tax codes, number of commercial invoice line items, etc.) unless explicitly specified in the offer.
The supplying of Flexport of the data/information required for customs formalities by the Customer or a third party shall imply an order to perform such formalities.
The number of HS-codes included in Import and Export customs clearance quotations differ per country as specified in the tariff.
Import and Export customs clearance quotations are excluding any customs accessorial charges such as, but not limited to: T1, Product classification, Fiscal representation (etc.), unless specified in the offer. If required these accessories will be invoiced as per Flexport standard tariff.
Flexport will pass through at cost any exam-incurred fees or port customs fees. Fees may include, but are not limited to, transfer to the exam sites and detention related fees and costs.
Customers will be subject to a Document Turnover Fee, in accordance with the tariff, if Flexport is required to coordinate a Customs clearance with a 3rd party Customs Brokerage.
Payment of customs duties and VAT to the authorities, if applicable, are subject to disbursement fees set out below depending on the country of import. In all cases, VAT/Duty disbursements are subject to a 7-day payment term.
[NL only] - Payments of customs duties and VAT to the authorities, if applicable, will be subject to a three percent disbursement fee (3%) or a fixed minimum of 25 EUR.
[DE only] Payment of customs duties and VAT to the authorities, if applicable, will be subject to a two percent (2%) disbursement fee.
[UK only] Payment of customs duties and VAT to the authorities, if applicable, will be subject to a two and a half percent (2,5%) disbursement fee or a fixed minimum of GBP 25.
[US only] Customs brokerage services are provided by Flexport’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Flexport Customs LLC, a licensed customs brokerage with a national permit and is subject to additional customs filing (FDA, PGAs..), if required.
[US only] Per 19 CFR 111.29(b); If you are the importer of record, payment to the broker will not relieve you of liability for customs charges (duties, taxes, or other debts owed CBP) in the event the charges are not paid by the broker. Therefore, if you pay by check, customs charges may be paid with a separate check payable to “U.S. Customs and Border Protection” which will be delivered to CBP by Flexport Customs LLC.
[US only] The Merchandise Processing Fee is a charge imposed by US Customs at 0.3464% of the commercial invoice value with a $32.71 minimum and $634.62 maximum per U.S. Customs entry.
[US only] The Harbor Maintenance Fee (HMF) is an additional charge of 0.125% of a shipment's value, charged by US Customs for ocean shipments entering the United States.
[US Only] It is the sole responsibility of the importer to confirm the applicability of antidumping and countervailing duties for their imports, to ensure that they are being properly applied, and to supply any necessary documentation for the inclusion or exclusion of their imports within the scope of an AD/CVD case. The importer has an obligation to inform the broker of all products that are subject to AD/CVD as well as any other provisional tariffs.
Flexport will pass through any port, agent or carrier-imposed charge occurring at clearance that are not in the tariff, as they are incurred; this may occur without prior notice.
[EU only] All duty and VAT paid by Flexport will be charged back in the local currency.
NRA TERMS:
Service provided pursuant to this NRA is subject to Flexport ‘s Tariff, which is accessible at www.dpiusa.com in compliance with FMC Regulations as provided in 46 CFR 532.7.
If a rate sheet is issued:
The NRA is effective for this shipment only and final price is subject to the final weight and measurement by the Ocean Carrier. This NRA may cover multiple shipments booked within the validity dates if stipulated as such.
Any future amendments will come in the form of an updated rate sheet (Appendix A) and will include an Offer Date, Effective Date, and Expiration Date. All amendments will be shared on or before the Effective Date of said amendment.
In the event that two rate sheet amendments have overlapping Effective Dates, the rate sheet with the latest Offer date will prevail.
In the event that a shipment has a shipment specific NRA, the rates quoted on the shipment specific NRA will supersede any rates on this sheet.
For less than container load (LCL) shipments, there is a minimum freight charge of $75.00. Demurrage is applicable for LCL shipments.
THE SHIPPER'S BOOKING OF CARGO AFTER RECEIVING THE TERMS OF THIS NRA OR NRA AMENDMENT CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF THE RATES AND TERMS OF THIS NRA OR NRA AMENDMENT
All shipments will move under CY-CY bills of lading unless otherwise specified in the bill of lading.
US destination detention free days and charges will be billed as per Flexport tariff rule 23-030.
US destination demurrage free time and charges will be billed as per Flexport tariff rule 23-040.
Intermodal storage charges will be billed as per Flexport tariff rule 23-050.
Rates may be subject to GRI as stipulated on individual NRAs and as per Flexport tariff 025219-103.
Shipments may be subject to the additional port or wharfage charges as specified on the NRA. These can include, but are not limited to Pier Pass, Oakland SSA Gate Fee, etc. Fees are passed through from the origin and destination terminal and are subject to change without notice.
Carrier may assess Port Access Fees, Port Infrastructure Fees, Terminal Access Charges, or similarly named charges as pass-through charges from underlying common carriers in accordance with the provisions stated herein, with such charges being assessed at cost without markup pursuant to rules tariff 10-005.
[Revised 5-1-25]