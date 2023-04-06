Flexport Payment Terms & Conditions

By requesting or accepting goods or services from Flexport Inc., and/or its subsidiaries and afﬁliates (collectively, “Flexport”), the Customer agrees to the following terms and conditions of service (“Terms and Conditions”).

Flexport may from time to time change these Terms and Conditions. Any changes are effective immediately upon publication on our website at www.ﬂexport.com/terms

Flexport Privacy Policy: www.ﬂexport.com/privacy.

These are the terms and conditions (the "Terms and Conditions") for use of a bank account registered with Flexport, Inc., or any of its afﬁliated companies (together “Flexport”), as a payment method for Flexport services. Please note that your use of the Flexport website is also governed by our Privacy Policy, as well as all other applicable terms, conditions, limitations and requirements contained on the Flexport website, all of which (as changed over time) are incorporated into these Terms and Conditions. If you choose to use a bank account as your payment method, you accept and agree to all Flexport Terms and Conditions.

Bank Account Payments. By choosing to use a bank account as your payment method, you will be able to complete your purchase using any valid automated clearing house ("ACH") enabled bank account at a United States-based ﬁnancial institution. Whenever you choose to pay for an order using your bank account, you are authorizing Flexport (or its agent) to debit your bank account for the total amount of your purchase (including applicable taxes, fees and shipping costs). Your transaction must be payable in U.S. dollars. Flexport, in its sole discretion, may refuse this payment option service to anyone or any user without notice for any reason at any time.

ACH Authorization. By choosing your bank account as your payment method, you agree that: (a) you have read, understand and agree to these Terms and Conditions, and that this agreement constitutes a "writing signed by you" under any applicable law or regulation, (b) you consent to the electronic delivery of the disclosures contained in these Terms and Conditions, (c) you authorize Flexport (or its agent) to make any inquiries we consider necessary to validate any dispute involving your payment, which may include ordering a credit report and performing other credit checks or verifying the information you provide against third party databases, (d) you authorize Flexport (or its agent) to initiate one or more ACH debit entries (withdrawals) or the creation of an equivalent bank draft for the speciﬁed amount(s) from your bank account, and you authorize the ﬁnancial institution that holds your bank account to deduct such payments, and (e) you authorize Flexport to debit your bank account or payment card on ﬁle, in order to settle any invoices not paid in full by the due date. You acknowledge that Flexport relies upon your ACH authorization when determining whether to provide transportation services to you. Therefore, in consideration for Flexport agreeing to rely, in whole or in part, upon your ACH authorization as a means of payment, you irrevocably authorize Flexport to debit your bank account for any changes related to any shipment that has been delivered for future shipments for which you have not accepted a quote by notifying Flexport in writing via credit@ﬂexport.com, provided, however such revocation shall not be effective for invoices that have already been shared with you or for foreseeable changes related to any quoted shipment at the time of your revocation. If you take any action to frustrate an ACH transaction authorized by these Terms and Conditions, then Flexport, automatically and without further notice revokes any credit terms or other payment accommodation which it may have previously afforded to you, accelerates you entire account balance, and your entire balance is immediately due and payable.

Credit Card Payments. If you authorize Flexport to charge a credit card as a method of payment (a “Credit Card Authorization”), then you authorized Flexport, in its sole discretion, to charge the credit card account for the amount shown on any and all invoices presented to you without further notice to you. All credit card transactions will include credit card processing fee equal to 3.0% of the outstanding balance paid by credit card. You acknowledge that Flexport relies upon your Credit Card Authorization when determining whether to provide transportation services to you. Therefore, in consideration for Flexport agreeing to rely, in whole or in part, upon your Credit Card Authorization as a means of payment, you irrevocably authorize Flexport to charge your credit card for any charges related to any shipment that has been delivered or that is in transit. You may revoke your Credit Card Authorization for future shipments for which you have not accepted a quote by notifying Flexport in writing via credit@ﬂexport.com, provided, however such revocation shall not be effective for invoices that have already been shared with you or for foreseeable charges related to any quoted shipment at the time of your revocation. If you take any action to frustrate a transaction authorized by these Terms and Conditions, then Flexport, automatically and without further notice, revokes any credit terms or other payment accommodation which it might have previously afforded to you, accelerates your entire account balance, and your entire balance is immediately due and payable.

SEPA Direct Debit. By choosing SEPA direct debit as your payment method, you agree that: (a) you have read, understand and agree to these Terms and Conditions, (b) you authorize Flexport (or its agent and/or payment service provider) to send instructions in accordance with the mandate to your bank to debit your account and you authorize your bank to debit your account in accordance with the instructions from Flexport, and (c) you give explicit consent to Flexport and the payment service providers to retrieve, process, transmit and store personal data required for the execution of the direct debit.

You acknowledge that Flexport relies upon your SEPA direct debit authorization when determining whether to provide transportation services to you. Therefore, in consideration for Flexport agreeing to rely, in whole or in part, upon your SEPA direct debit authorization as a means of payment, you irrevocably authorize Flexport to collect from the bank account in accordance with the mandate. If your bank declines your direct debit payment for any reason for which you are responsible (such as insufficient funds), we may charge an additional fee of up to €5, in addition to our right to collect any other amount owed to us. This does not affect your right to withdraw the direct debit authorization free of charge if there is no amount due. In the event the action is taken to withdraw the authorization, then Flexport, automatically and without further notice revokes any credit terms or other payment accommodation which it may have previously afforded to you, accelerates your entire account balance, and your entire balance is immediately due and payable.

BACS Direct Debit. By choosing BACS direct debit as your payment method, you agree that: (a) you have read, understand and agree to these Terms and Conditions, (b) you authorize Flexport (or its agent and/or payment service provider) to request payment from the account detailed in the BACS instruction subject to the safeguards by the Direct Debit Guarantee, (c) you understand that the instruction may remain with Flexport and, if so, details will be passed electronically to your Bank/Building Society, and (d) you give explicit consent to Flexport and the payment service providers to retrieve, process, transmit and store personal data required for the execution of the direct debit. You acknowledge that Flexport relies upon your BACS direct debit authorization when determining whether to provide transportation services to you. Therefore, in consideration for Flexport agreeing to rely, in whole or in part, upon your BACS direct debit authorization as a means of payment, you irrevocably authorize Flexport to collect from the bank account in accordance with the mandate. If your bank declines your direct debit payment for any reason for which you are responsible (such as insufficient funds), we may charge an additional fee of up to £5, in addition to our right to collect any other amount owed to us. This does not affect your right to withdraw the direct debit authorization free of charge if there is no amount due. In the event the action is taken to withdraw the authorization, then Flexport, automatically and without further notice revokes any credit terms or other payment accommodation which it may have previously afforded to you, accelerates your entire account balance, and your entire balance is immediately due and payable.

Partial Debits and Returned Payments. If your full invoice total is not processed by us at the same time, you hereby authorize partial debits from your bank account, not to exceed the total amount of your order. If any of your payments are returned unpaid, you authorize Flexport (or its agent) to make a one-time electronic fund transfer from your account to collect a return fee. The return fee may be added to your payment amount and debited from your bank account if we resubmit an ACH debit due to insufﬁcient funds. In addition to any applicable late fees or charges, any unpaid principal balance shall accrue interest at the rate of 2% per month (24% per annum), calculated monthly, commencing the day after the invoice due date, until the balance is paid. We may initiate a collection process or legal action to collect any money owed to us. You agree to pay all our costs for such action, including any reasonable attorneys' fees.

Contacting Flexport. Transactions that we process using your bank account will be identiﬁed as "Flexport" (or similar identiﬁer) on the statement issued by your bank or other ﬁnancial institution holding your account. All questions relating to any transactions made using your bank account by us should be initially directed to us. You may contact us regarding your invoices s or any payments made using your bank account and by writing to us at accountsreceivable@ﬂexport.com. You may also view your billing history with Flexport at any time in the “Billing” tab of the Flexport website.

Transaction Errors. If you believe that any payment transaction initiated by Flexport (or its agent) with respect to your bank account is erroneous, or if you need more information about any such transaction, you should contact us as provided in Section 7 of these Terms and Conditions. We reserve the right to cancel the ability to pay by bank account for any reason at any time.

No Offsets; Notice of Disputes. Customer shall pay all freight and accessorial charges in full, without any reduction based upon an alleged offset, counterclaim or other deduction. Full payment of freight and accessorial charges shall be a condition precedent to Customer's right to assert an offset, counterclaim or other deduction. Customer must contest/dispute any freight or accessorial charges in writing by email for Flexport’s review within 30 days of its receipt of an invoice that includes the contested charges.

Credit and Payment Terms. Flexport’s standard payment terms require receipt of cash before performance of services. We may, in our sole discretion, extend credit to you. The amount and terms of credit are subject to our periodic review. Flexport may in its sole discretion increase, decrease, suspend or revoke credit at any time for any reason and without advance notice. Except to the extent we otherwise agree, Flexport has no obligation to make or incur any expense, guarantee or advance for any purpose.

Electronic Delivery of Future Disclosures. You agree to accept all disclosures and other communications between you and us on this website or at the primary e-mail address associated with your Flexport customer account. You should print and retain a copy of all such disclosures and communications.