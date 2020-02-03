6 Awesome Places To Find eBay Listing Templates

This blog post was originally published by Deliverr, which is now Flexport. The content has been adjusted to fit the Flexport brand voice and tone, but all other information remains unchanged. With the merging of Deliverr’s services (DTC fulfillment, B2B distribution, and Last Mile delivery) into Flexport’s existing international freight and technology services, we’re now able to provide merchants with true end-to-end logistics solutions spanning from the factory floor to the customer’s door.

With 132 million active buyers and 190 markets worldwide, eBay is an attractive sales channel for any online seller. However, with 1.9 billion live listings, having an eBay listing template that stands out, engages customers, and converts sales is essential. This week, we’re here to help, with 6 great places to find eBay listing templates.

The Importance of a Good eBay Listing Template

An eBay listing template is a pre-made layout that you can use when listing items on eBay. It helps you to achieve consistency across your eBay listings, while also making it quick and easy to add new products to the platform. You can also benefit from enhanced branding, SEO optimization, psychological link placement, mobile responsiveness, and much more.

You can create and save an eBay listing yourself through eBay, however, there are also a variety of different resources online for downloading, designing, and customizing highly professional and conversion-boosting templates.

These templates can range from very basic layouts to highly advanced designs, including components such as logos, titles, descriptions, policies, and images. And, they can also vary significantly in price. Therefore, it’s important to find an eBay listing template that suits your business needs and budget.

Before we jump into the best places to find your new template, let’s quickly cover the main components to look out for. These include:

Compliance with eBay’s listing policies

Bulk editing functionality

SEO optimization

Mobile and tablet responsiveness

Customer support

Integration with eBay’s policies

If you’re not experienced with HTML coding, then you’ll also want an easy editor or drag-and-drop designer included.

6 Great Places To Find eBay Listing Templates

Now that we’ve covered the basics, let’s jump into the best places to find your eBay listing templates.

1. Seller Hub

For the eBay seller who has a background in design, you can create your own eBay listing templates and store them in your Seller Hub. This free-to-use option allows you to create and save up to 10 different listing templates to quickly use on the eBay marketplace.

From your inventory view, go to the product you’re creating a template for, and in the Listing templates click Create New. Once you’ve completed the form, you can save the template or save and list at the same time.

Price: Free

2. InkFrog

If you’re looking for designer templates to build your brand and increase your sales, then inkFrog might be the place for you. inkFrog offers a variety of templates that can make your eBay listings look as good as your Shopify store. Plus, with the easy-to-use Designer app, you can customize listings to your exact requirements.

Features include custom icons, cross-selling, mobile optimization, and HTML templates.

Price: From $11 per month

Free trial: 14 days

3. CrazyLister

If you want a professional eBay template in minutes, then CrazyLister can deliver. With more than 200 designer-made templates to choose from and an easy drag n’ drop editor to use, you can stand out with a unique eBay listing in a matter of clicks.

Plus, CrazyLister is compliant with eBay’s policy updates in real-time - ensuring that you’re never at risk of being de-listed on eBay because of incompliant policies.

Features include banners, designer-made templates, placeholders for bulk listings, and tailor-made options.

Price: From $20 per month

Free trial: 7 days

4. Frooition

Why have one listing when you can have multiple? Fooition provides you with multiple listing designs, allowing you to present your listings in different ways or run multiple eBay stores.

For example, you can have various languages, seasonal themes, and multiple branded templates to give your listings a fresh and professional look. You can even use the listing rescue feature to bring your current designs in line with eBay’s policies.

Features include bulk revisions, multiple templates, and policy updates.

Price: On request

5. WidgetChimp

WidgetChimp is a great resource for responsive listing templates and widgets for all eBay sellers. This solution directly integrates with eBay, meaning that you can get started in just four clicks.

Furthermore, Widget Chimmp’s unique template builder allows you to create fully responsive templates for desktops, laptops, tablets, and smartphones - simply drag and drop different widgets into place, including logos, reviews, help links, and daily deals.

Features include a drag-and-drop builder, unlimited design options, widgets, and bulk updates.

Price: From $15.95 per month

Free trial: 7 days

6. Sellercore

Sellercore provides a huge selection of free and paid-for eBay listing templates for sellers to choose from. Simply preview the designs, pick your favorites, and copy the HTML code. You can also use the free SellerCore HTML Auction Editor to edit your chosen template or create your own design from scratch.

Features include 657+ designs, custom editor, and free templates.

Price: From free

Take Your eBay Listing Further

A well-designed and professional-looking eBay listing template can transform your listings and engage customers, while also improving your SEO. But, it’s also important to remember that a listing template can’t convert sales alone. To maximize the effectiveness of your listing template, combine it with professional product photographs, eBay advertising, and eBay Fast N Free options.

