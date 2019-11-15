At AfroTech, Flexport Recruiting Focuses on Diversity, Inclusion, and Empowering Black Tech

Last weekend, close to 20 Flexporters from around the US appeared at AfroTech, a monumental conference and cultural event for black tech professionals that’s gaining momentum every year. More than 10,000 black techies attended presentations and panels showcasing digital pioneers, CEOs and founders, creative leaders, venture capitalists, and others in the tech space.

This marks the first year Flexport joined AfroTech as a sponsor. To give visibility to recruitment efforts, Flexport set up its booth on the Expo Floor of the Oakland Convention Center, eager to attract the next brilliant minds in data, engineering, design, and finance.

Led by Flexport’s Black Organization for Leadership and Diversity (BOLD) — one of Flexport’s employee resource groups (ERGs) — Flexport engaged with more than 200 people from the Bay Area and beyond.

Listening to Strong Voices

Inspiration ran high listening to luminaries like headliners Erika Alexander, Dantley Davis, Charlamagne Tha God, plus other entrepreneurs and tech-giant employees.

One of the weekend’s most popular sessions featured powerhouse founder Delane Parnell of PlayVS, a gaming platform that started in January 2018 and raised $98 million over three funding rounds in 13 months.

“It was nice to be in a space where I could bring more of my authentic self forward,” shares Lauren Owens, Insurance Operations Associate at Flexport. “I really appreciated the team-building aspect of the event. Afrotech is a great opportunity to be able to come together with my peers and discuss our intersecting experiences being black in tech. From collective involvement in ERGs to designing new innovations to uplift our culture—having all of it in one place was inspiring.”

A Community Vision for Black Tech Professionals

Flexport and BOLD jumped at the opportunity to recruit at AfroTech because AfroTech’s core mission to empower black tech professionals aligns with the values and vision of BOLD.

As an employee resource group, BOLD offers Flexport employees an at-work community where members can engage with each other to foster authenticity and inclusiveness in the workplace. The group is one of four employee resource groups at Flexport that focuses on welcoming, recognizing, and advocating for employees from different walks of life.

“For the company to participate at this level made it even more clear to me how engaged and invested we are in creating a more diverse and inclusive workplace. AfroTech was a life-changing event for many who attended, and especially for the BOLD team,” noted Terrell Wilks, Ocean Freight Operations Manager at Flexport.

By supporting the event, networking with conference participants, and sharing individual experiences, Flexporters at AfroTech were successful in contributing to a constantly evolving culture that values and seeks out the inclusion of up-and-coming black professionals.

Thank you to everyone who visited us at AfroTech. If you’d like to do the best work of your life at Flexport, explore current openings now and check back frequently to see when new roles open.