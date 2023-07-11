Christopher Clague
Senior Editor, Flexport Research
Before joining Flexport, Chris spent ten years working across various businesses within The Economist Group, the publisher of The Economist newspaper. There he focused mainly on issues related to trade and globalization, writing and presenting on a range of sub-topics, including the WTO, regional and bilateral trade agreements, the future of supply chains and trade, and illicit trade. He holds a masters degree from the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) in London and a certificate in international trade law and economics from the World Trade Institute in Switzerland.
Christopher's Posts
September 29, 2023
World Trade Indicators - Spinning Weathervanes
September 24, 2023
Energy Prices - Another Siphon on U.S. Consumer Demand?
September 20, 2023
In Focus - India’s goods exports
September 12, 2023
In Focus - If something cannot go on forever…
August 22, 2023
U.S. Consumer Goods Imports - Wherein Lies the Rub
August 14, 2023
In Focus: Analytical Adventures – U.S. imports from China and Asia
July 25, 2023
In Focus: Finding Bottom?
July 21, 2023
State of Trade: Is Shipping Bottoming Out or Still Descending?
July 11, 2023
In Focus: Italian Manufacturing Exports to the U.S.
Ready to get started?
Learn how Flexport’s supply chain solutions can help you capture greater opportunities.