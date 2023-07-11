Skip to content
Christopher-Clague

Christopher Clague

Senior Editor, Flexport Research

Before joining Flexport, Chris spent ten years working across various businesses within The Economist Group, the publisher of The Economist newspaper. There he focused mainly on issues related to trade and globalization, writing and presenting on a range of sub-topics, including the WTO, regional and bilateral trade agreements, the future of supply chains and trade, and illicit trade. He holds a masters degree from the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) in London and a certificate in international trade law and economics from the World Trade Institute in Switzerland.

Christopher's Posts

  • 2023-09-29 Commentary World Trade Indicators

    September 29, 2023

    World Trade Indicators - Spinning Weathervanes

  • 2023-09-22 Baneer Image - Energy Prices

    September 24, 2023

    Energy Prices - Another Siphon on U.S. Consumer Demand?

  • Commentary Banner Image India

    September 20, 2023

    In Focus - India’s goods exports

  • 2023-09-12 Commentary 17 Banner Image Stormy Sea

    September 12, 2023

    In Focus - If something cannot go on forever…

  • Headline Image Commentary 17

    August 22, 2023

    U.S. Consumer Goods Imports - Wherein Lies the Rub

  • Commentary -16 banner image

    August 14, 2023

    In Focus: Analytical Adventures – U.S. imports from China and Asia

  • cargo ship

    July 25, 2023

    In Focus: Finding Bottom?

  • State of trade: is shipping bottoming out?

    July 21, 2023

    State of Trade: Is Shipping Bottoming Out or Still Descending?

  • 2023-07-11 Commentary - Italy Masthead Image

    July 11, 2023

    In Focus: Italian Manufacturing Exports to the U.S.

