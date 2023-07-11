Christopher's Posts

Christopher Clague

Senior Editor, Flexport Research

Before joining Flexport, Chris spent ten years working across various businesses within The Economist Group, the publisher of The Economist newspaper. There he focused mainly on issues related to trade and globalization, writing and presenting on a range of sub-topics, including the WTO, regional and bilateral trade agreements, the future of supply chains and trade, and illicit trade. He holds a masters degree from the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) in London and a certificate in international trade law and economics from the World Trade Institute in Switzerland.