Flexport's Posts

Flexport Editorial Team

  • A year-old EU-US dispute surrounding aircraft manufacturers has led to tariff countermeasures on both sides. Most recently, the EU imposed punitive duties beyond aircraft parts to include aluminum, bicycles, and other products. See how to prepare as customs duties evolve amid shifting politics.

    November 17, 2020

    How Countermeasures on Goods Impact a Shifting US-EU Trade Relationship

  • Customs complexity is bad enough, but with Brexit looming, there will be even more layers of documentation. Technology and expertise can help streamline the process and ensure accuracy, which can avert delays in shipping.

    November 12, 2020

    How Technology and Expertise Can Reduce Customs Complexity Ahead of Brexit

  • Flexport does more than salute those who have served in the military on Veterans Day—It also invests in them, seeing valuable transferable work skills from armed forces to managing operations in the complex, fast-paced world of logistics.

    November 10, 2020

    Flexport Salutes Veterans Inside and Outside the Company

    November 4, 2020

    Declarations, Duties, and Drawback: Customs Brokers Streamline Trade with up to 99%+ Data Accuracy

    November 4, 2020

    How Fast Delivery Affects Holiday Conversions

    October 28, 2020

    Takeaways from FORWARD20: Velocity, Transport Mode Mixes, and New Trade Tech

    October 23, 2020

    Everything Sellers Need To Know About Shipping Labels

  • Unusual conditions like ‘Shipageddon’ and a super peak happening in ocean are surfacing. To help address some of the challenges regarding ocean capacity, following are some observations and insights.

    October 23, 2020

    Rogue Wave? An Update on the Extraordinary Peak Happening in Ocean

    October 19, 2020

    Bringing Sustainability Efforts to the Forefront of the Supply Chain

