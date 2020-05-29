Flexport Editorial Team
Flexport's Posts
June 26, 2020
How To Appear on Shark Tank: 8 Tips for a Successful Pitch
June 25, 2020
Pulling Off A Peel-Off: How to Shorten Lead Times Between Ocean and Trucking
June 24, 2020
Fast Fashion Rebound: 5 Strategies to Thrive After COVID-19 Supply Chain Challenges
June 18, 2020
Trade Lane Turmoil: Navigating COVID-19’s Artificial Peaks, Blank Sailings, and Rolled Cargo
June 16, 2020
Importers Prepare as UK Says No to Longer Brexit Transition
June 11, 2020
Platform Updates Put More Control in Users’ Hands and Create a Personalized Experience
June 9, 2020
SupplyCompass: A Collaboration Focused on Fashion and Freight Forwarding
June 4, 2020
Integrating Shipping Data Boosts ERP Systems with Visibility and Cost Savings
May 29, 2020
Helping Hands: Eco-Soap Bank Distributes 1.5M Bars of Soap via Frontline Responders Fund
Ready to get started?
Learn how Flexport’s supply chain solutions can help you capture greater opportunities.