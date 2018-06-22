Nerijus Poskus
Nerijus Poskus is Flexport's VP and Global Head of Ocean Freight.
Nerijus' Posts
August 9, 2023
A Peek At Peak Season 2023: Will Demand Peak, Or Will It Be Peak Supply?
December 7, 2022
Ocean Alliances: Everything You Need to Know
September 15, 2021
Transpacific Shifts: Import Demand Is Changing the World’s Busiest Trade Lane
March 25, 2019
Understanding the 2019 Ocean Freight Market Through the Lens of 2018
February 28, 2019
3 Things to Ask in a Freight Forwarding RFP
January 22, 2019
Expect Tight Capacity in Feb-March as Carriers Cancel Sailings
November 14, 2018
IMO 2020 Regulation: Impact On The Market
July 31, 2018
Why Peak Season is Coming Early This Year: Our Analysis
June 22, 2018
What you need to know about the Emergency Bunker Surcharges
