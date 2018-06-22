Skip to content
  • English
  • 简体中文
Talk to an ExpertGet Started
Get Started
nerijus

Nerijus Poskus

Nerijus Poskus is Flexport's VP and Global Head of Ocean Freight.

Nerijus' Posts

  • peek at peak 23 GettyImages 1600x800

    August 9, 2023

    A Peek At Peak Season 2023: Will Demand Peak, Or Will It Be Peak Supply?

  • Ocean-Alliances-bloghero-Jan13.22

    December 7, 2022

    Ocean Alliances: Everything You Need to Know

  • Transpacific Shifts blog 9-9-21@1.5x

    September 15, 2021

    Transpacific Shifts: Import Demand Is Changing the World’s Busiest Trade Lane

  • 2019outlook

    March 25, 2019

    Understanding the 2019 Ocean Freight Market Through the Lens of 2018

  • rfp

    February 28, 2019

    3 Things to Ask in a Freight Forwarding RFP

  • blanksailingnew

    January 22, 2019

    Expect Tight Capacity in Feb-March as Carriers Cancel Sailings

  • iStock-1031088110

    November 14, 2018

    IMO 2020 Regulation: Impact On The Market

  • Why Peak Season is Coming Early This Year: Our Analysis

    July 31, 2018

    Why Peak Season is Coming Early This Year: Our Analysis

  • What you need to know about the Emergency Bunker Surcharges

    June 22, 2018

    What you need to know about the Emergency Bunker Surcharges

Ready to get started?

Learn how Flexport’s supply chain solutions can help you capture greater opportunities.