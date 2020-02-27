Phil Levy
Chief Economist, Flexport
Dr. Phil Levy is Chief Economist at Flexport where he leads qualitative and quantitative economic research informed by public policy data and proprietary data. Dr. Levy’s research informs the market on global trade trends and helps Flexport teams make product and business strategy decisions to best serve clients. Before Flexport, Dr. Levy spent two decades researching and forming global trade policy. He served as Senior Fellow on the Global Economy at Chicago Council on Global Affairs and Adjunct Professor of Strategy at Northwestern Kellogg. Previously, Dr. Levy served on the President’s Council of Economic Advisors as Senior Economist for Trade and as a member of the policy planning staff for the U.S. Department of State. He has testified before numerous congressional committees and has written regularly for Forbes, The Hill, and Foreign Policy. He has also taught global economic policy and international trade at Georgetown, Columbia, the University of Virginia, and Yale. Phil holds a Ph.D in Economics from Stanford University.
Phil's Posts
July 22, 2020
Five Reasons Why Today’s Economic Climate Is Actually the Calm Before the Storm
July 1, 2020
Concerns Rise Over Possible Trade War Second Wave
June 5, 2020
Latest Jobs Report Spurs Optimism and Caution—And a Dose of Reality
April 28, 2020
Oil’s Wild Ride Amidst the Global Economic Turmoil of COVID-19
April 9, 2020
Global Supply Chains Come Under Scrutiny
March 26, 2020
COVID-19: China Trade Recovery Index—March 26
March 20, 2020
COVID-19: China Trade Recovery Index—March 20
March 3, 2020
Coronavirus and the China Supply Chain through the Lens of Data
February 27, 2020
Coronavirus Update: Supply Chain and Economic Impacts—Week of February 24
