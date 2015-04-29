Skip to content
Ryan-Petersen headshot

Ryan Petersen

Founder and CEO, Flexport

Ryan Petersen is Founder and CEO of Flexport, a leader in global supply chain technology. Since its inception, more than 10,000 companies of all sizes – from emerging brands to Fortune 500s – have used Flexport's logistics and technology to move more than $175 billion dollars in merchandise. Prior to starting Flexport, Ryan was the founder and CEO of ImportGenius, a premier provider of transaction data for the global trade industry. He earned a BA from UC Berkeley and an MBA from Columbia Business School.

Ryan's Posts

  • Why Airline Baggage Fees Are Too Low

    November 24, 2015

  • The History and Future of the Panama Canal

    November 21, 2015

  • Leaky Ships: Ocean Carriers in the Age of Profitless Shipping

    November 18, 2015

  • Read and Listen to Flexport’s Ryan Petersen on YC’s Startup School Radio

    October 22, 2015

  • Why is the port of Rotterdam more automated than the port of Oakland?

    September 22, 2015

  • Peter Thiel Leads $20M Series A Investment in Flexport

    August 7, 2015

  • The iPhone’s Impact on Air Freight Prices

    May 11, 2015

  • Does Apple Ship iPhones by Air or Sea?

    May 5, 2015

  • How many iPhones can fit in a 747?

    April 29, 2015

