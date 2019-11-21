Skip to content
  • English
  • 简体中文
Talk to an ExpertGet Started
Get Started

Category: Air Freight

  • Eastern Airlines and Flexport - A new partnership for an expanding air network.

    February 15, 2022

    Flexport and Eastern Air Team Up To Expand Global Airfreight Capacity

  • As Air Demand Flies High Partnerships Create Tailwinds for Shippers

    January 27, 2022

    As Air Demand Flies High, Partnerships Create Tailwinds for Shippers

  • Air vs Ocean

    January 21, 2022

    Ocean vs Air: Diversification Matters More than Ever

  • Air Cargo Screening Requirements 6-30-21

    July 7, 2021

    Bring in the Dogs: New 100% Air Cargo Screening Rules Take Effect

  • Ocean vs Air-New Tipping Points for Shippers 3-5-21

    March 5, 2021

    Ocean vs. Air: New Tipping Points for Shippers

  • Change of Air-Supply Shortages and Ocean Jams 1-27-21

    January 27, 2021

    Change of Air: Supply Shortages and Ocean Jams Transform Airfreight in 2021

  • shippers declaration of dangerous goods blog 9-29-20

    October 1, 2020

    Shipper’s Declaration of Dangerous Goods Keeps Shipments on Track and Airplanes Safe

  • A Perfect Storm: How the Impact of COVID-19 has Driven Airfreight to Historic Levels

    April 17, 2020

    A Perfect Storm: How the Impact of COVID-19 has Driven Airfreight to Historic Levels

  • Holiday Readiness

    November 21, 2019

    Agility and Speed: How Airfreight Can Improve Your Q4 and Beyond

Ready to Get Started?

Sign up for a Flexport account or ask to see our platform in action.