Category: Brexit

    February 4, 2021

    One Month Post-Brexit: How to Scale for New Supply Chain Demands

  • A new free trade agreement between the EU and UK following lengthy negotiations around Brexit has been approved. Understanding the new system surrounding tariff-free access and rules of origin with the new deal is vital. Here's what to know.

    December 30, 2020

    New Chapter Begins as British Lawmakers Approve Post-Brexit Deal—Here’s What to Know

    December 3, 2020

    As Brexit Transition Ends, New UK Generalized System of Preferences Begins

  • Customs complexity is bad enough, but with Brexit looming, there will be even more layers of documentation. Technology and expertise can help streamline the process and ensure accuracy, which can avert delays in shipping.

    November 12, 2020

    How Technology and Expertise Can Reduce Customs Complexity Ahead of Brexit

  • Beyond preparing for Brexit, understanding the specific implications of the UK’s trading relationships with the rest of Europe (and others) will become paramount. As the saying goes, the devil is in the details. And that is exactly what was covered in a recent follow-up webinar.

    October 6, 2020

    Brexit: Understanding the Intricacies for a More Successful Transition

  • Shippers need to prepare for Brexit now by understanding changing Brexit rules and the implications on trade. A recent Flexport webinar provided insights and advice to help dispel confusion.

    September 29, 2020

    6 Steps to Take Now to Prepare for Brexit

  • Recent news impacting cargo shipping from China and within the EU add yet another layer to the already complex world of importing and exporting.

    September 18, 2020

    Winds of Change Usher in New Ways to Manage Cargo Shipping and Supply Chains

    September 1, 2020

    Brexit Update: Trade Issues Explained as the Clock Ticks Down

    August 19, 2020

    Brexit: Amid Change, Some Things Remain the Same

