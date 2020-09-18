Skip to content
  • English
  • 简体中文
Talk to an ExpertGet Started
Get Started
Recent news impacting cargo shipping from China and within the EU add yet another layer to the already complex world of importing and exporting.
Back to Blog

September 18, 2020

Winds of Change Usher in New Ways to Manage Cargo Shipping and Supply Chains

Tags: 

Winds of Change Usher in New Ways to Manage Cargo Shipping and Supply Chains

Flexport Editorial Team
Flexport Editorial Team

September 18, 2020

Last week, anyone involved in container shipping—on any side of the equation—was likely surprised by at least two developments: Chinese officials getting involved in pricing and capacity for freight shipping from China; and the British government walking back earlier-agreed upon terms of Brexit. For businesses trying to build some kind of momentum coming out of the pandemic, it becomes even more challenging trying to make sense of rapidly changing news impacting an already muddled landscape.

To help unpack some of that complexity—and other trending issues in global trade—Flexport is hosting its second annual conference, FORWARD20. Taking place virtually, October 14, the event is designed to tackle the industry’s thorniest issues, identify emerging solutions, and share insights to turn chaos into opportunity.

A New Reality for Cargo Shipping

Logistics Managers and business leaders alike are now grappling with different realities such as new sourcing patterns, extremely tight capacity in tandem with volatile pricing, and shifting geopolitical pressures. Mixed with a pandemic and climate concerns that are also impacting suppliers, the stage has been set for an environment in which speed and agility will be the keys to survival.

Leaders from Flexport and BCG will frame the world as it is now and where it’s heading. In the process, they’ll spotlight how to ensure the winds of change are at your back. Businesses large and small will get a boots-on-the-ground perspective—one that sheds light on how to find greater efficiencies between ocean, air, and land through an integrated supply chain. And, experts in regional air and ocean trends will share their insights around supply, demand, and changing dynamics in Europe and Asia.

The agenda is designed to offer a range of experiences from provocative insights by thought leaders to hands-on practical approaches. Those attending FORWARD20 will learn about key themes impacting cargo shipping, including:

  • How to strategize around transport options when capacity is being squeezed from either end, or port congestion starts to rise;
  • How to achieve end-to-end visibility with technology;
  • How to think about the latest shipping trends and flip them to your advantage

To learn more about the event, or to register, visit the FORWARD20 by Flexport web page.

About the Author

Flexport Editorial Team
Flexport Editorial Team

September 18, 2020

Ready to Get Started?

Flexport makes shipping your cargo transparent, reliable, and affordable

About this author

More from Flexport

  • GettyImages-1152215265

    Blog

    Blank Sailing Spike After Tariffs: What It Means for Your Supply Chain

  • Flexport Ocean Timeliness Indicator_HERO

    Blog

    Flexport Ocean Timeliness Indicator

  • White House GettyImages-603224136 (1)

    Blog

    Live Updates: Trump Administration Tariffs, Trade Policy Changes, and Impacts on Global Supply Chains