Category: logistics
January 28, 2021
Biden Trade Policy: No Shake-ups Yet—Too Soon to Tell?
January 20, 2021
Outbreak of Covid Cases at Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach Escalates an Already Fraught Situation
January 19, 2021
Carriers May Break from Blank Sailings at Chinese New Year, Providing Cues for 2021 Planning
January 14, 2021
Relief for Trapped Seafarers Could Require Last-Minute Rerouting of Cargo Ships
January 12, 2021
Brexit Reality Check: 7 Common Misunderstandings Under the New TCA
January 7, 2021
Supply Challenges Require Continued Adaptability from Businesses in 2021
December 30, 2020
New Chapter Begins as British Lawmakers Approve Post-Brexit Deal—Here’s What to Know
December 17, 2020
Source of Origin Looms Large for Importers of Cotton Textiles and Apparel
December 10, 2020
Businesses Look for Solutions to Address Ongoing Ocean Woes
Ready to Get Started?
Sign up for a Flexport account or ask to see our platform in action.