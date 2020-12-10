Skip to content
Category: logistics

  • Phil blog 1-28-21

    January 28, 2021

    Biden Trade Policy: No Shake-ups Yet—Too Soon to Tell?

  • 700 dockworkers at ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach are hit with Covid, further intensifying labor and equipment shortages.

    January 20, 2021

    Outbreak of Covid Cases at Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach Escalates an Already Fraught Situation

  • Carriers May Break from Blank Sailings at Chinese New Year 1-19-21

    January 19, 2021

    Carriers May Break from Blank Sailings at Chinese New Year, Providing Cues for 2021 Planning

  • Relief for Trapped Seafarers blog 1-14-21

    January 14, 2021

    Relief for Trapped Seafarers Could Require Last-Minute Rerouting of Cargo Ships

  • Brexit Reality Check blog 1-12-21

    January 12, 2021

    Brexit Reality Check: 7 Common Misunderstandings Under the New TCA

  • Supply Challenges Blog 1-6-21

    January 7, 2021

    Supply Challenges Require Continued Adaptability from Businesses in 2021

  • A new free trade agreement between the EU and UK following lengthy negotiations around Brexit has been approved. Understanding the new system surrounding tariff-free access and rules of origin with the new deal is vital. Here's what to know.

    December 30, 2020

    New Chapter Begins as British Lawmakers Approve Post-Brexit Deal—Here’s What to Know

  • US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said it would block imports of cotton and products containing cotton from the Xinjiang region of China to help curb human rights violations. For importers trying to bring in cotton manufactured according to labor laws, ramped-up enforcement could mean an unexpected increase in inspections of shipments to determine place of origin.

    December 17, 2020

    Source of Origin Looms Large for Importers of Cotton Textiles and Apparel

  • A labor and container shortage is wreaking havoc in the ocean market.

    December 10, 2020

    Businesses Look for Solutions to Address Ongoing Ocean Woes

