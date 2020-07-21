Category: logistics

Skip to content
  • World Maritime Day calls attention to the abiding need for sustainable shipping. The official theme, was developed by the United Nations’ International Maritime Organization (IMO). And, the agency hopes to achieve a 40% increase in overall fleet efficiency by 2030 and a 50% reduction in absolute emissions by 2050, using a 2008 baseline.

    September 24, 2020

    World Maritime Day Spotlights IMO Focus on Sustainable Shipping via Emissions Reduction

  • Recent news impacting cargo shipping from China and within the EU add yet another layer to the already complex world of importing and exporting.

    September 18, 2020

    Winds of Change Usher in New Ways to Manage Cargo Shipping and Supply Chains

  • Flexport and Boston Consulting Group provide an analysis of supply chain lessons learned from the pandemic and how to emerge stronger and more resilient.

    September 10, 2020

    Collaboration with BCG Reveals Tactics to Overcome Global Trade Disruption

  • How this year's peak season is impacting container shipping

    September 9, 2020

    Peak Season Shipping Outlook Reflects this Year’s Freight Forwarding Volatility

  • Brexit Update: Trade Issues Explained as the Clock Ticks Down

    September 1, 2020

  • Trade agreements explained to understand how US election will impact supply chains

    August 21, 2020

    As Trade Agreements Unfold, Economic Stances Emerge Ahead of US Election

    July 30, 2020

    Fashion’s Supply Chain Reset Demands Better Technology to Build Resilience

    July 28, 2020

    Rethinking Inventory Management in the Age of COVID-19

    July 21, 2020

    New Supply Chain Strategies Arise As Effects of Trade War and Pandemic Linger

