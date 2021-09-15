Skip to content
Category: Ocean Freight

  • Man inspects a pallet of goods in a warehouse

    March 18, 2022

    How Air And Ocean Shipping Cycles Will Impact Your Business in 2022

  • Labor Dispute v2

    February 16, 2022

    The US West Coast Port Labor Contract Is Up in July

  • Restock Before You Run Out 7-9-21

    February 7, 2022

    Restock Before You Run Out: Smaller Shipments Could Move Crucial SKUs

  • Air vs Ocean

    January 21, 2022

    Ocean vs Air: Diversification Matters More than Ever

  • port fees 1 6 22

    January 6, 2022

    As Containers Pile Up, So Do Port Fees. Here’s What You Can Do.

  • When and How to change ports 11-22-21

    November 30, 2021

    Jumping Ship: When to Change Ports to Skip Congestion

  • Ryan’s tweet storm blog 11-12-21

    November 16, 2021

    The Start of a Plan to Clear LA/LB Port Congestion

  October 22, 2021

    Port Workers Portray the Reality of Bottlenecks

    October 22, 2021

    Port Workers Portray the Reality of Bottlenecks

  • Transpacific Shifts blog 9-9-21@1.5x

    September 15, 2021

    Transpacific Shifts: Import Demand Is Changing the World’s Busiest Trade Lane

